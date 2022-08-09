Story Jam Spotlights Solo Artists and Jazz at Artifact Events

On Wednesday, August 31, at Artifact Events, three solo performers will share their true, personal stories, followed by live music in response to each solo performance. Come early to enjoy delicious food, and stay for a beautiful evening of live storytelling.

Join Story Jam at the beautiful Artifact Events for an exceptional evening of solo works by Chicago performers Arlene Malinowski, Shane Hendrix, and Lynne Jordan. This live storytelling event will feature true stories crafted into 17-minute solo shows that will take the audience on a humorous and heartfelt journey. Each of the three pieces will be echoed by the fantastic stylings of the Typhanie Monique Jazz Trio, who will also open and close the evening with live music.

Story Jam Solo has three ticket options:

1). Dinner + Show = $45 (drinks not included)

2). Show Only = $22

3). Show Only = Pay What You Can

To purchase, please visit the Eventbrite page.

SAVORIES, SWEETS, & SOLOS: Our August event will feature the delicious added element of dinner from Green Spoon Kitchen. An all-you-can-eat spread of delectable small and large bites will be provided for those who purchase a dinner/show ticket. Book yours now, as there is limited availability for this option! A handful of day-of dinner tickets will be available at the door starting at 6:30pm. Drinks are not included but can be purchased at the bar.

This event is perfect for those who enjoy The Moth or love the art of the one person show. With added live music, eats, and beautiful ambience, it is sure to leave audiences feeling satisfied and inspired.

"Story Jam consistently boasts the best storytellers and musicians around!"

Story Jam has brought diverse personal narratives and live music to Chicagoland since 2014. With a goal of bridging divides, elevating the art of personal storytelling, and spotlighting underrepresented voices and talent, Story Jam boasts a monthly series at the stunning Artifact Events in the Ravenswood neighborhood of Chicago.