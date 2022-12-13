Steve Cochran's NYE Comedy Show Comes to Raue Center

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The event is at 3 p.m. on December 31, 2022.

Raue Center For The Arts has announced the return of Steve Cochran's New Year's Eve Comedy Show at 3 p.m. on December 31, 2022.

"Without a doubt, one of Raue Center's best traditions is our yearly wrap-up with WGN's Steve Cochran and friends," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "This New Year's Eve matinee is always funny, joyful, and inspiring. This show is a huge part of our Chicagoland culture and a tradition that is not to be missed!"

Ring in 2023 when some of the best stand-up comedians take the stage at Raue Center for a classic comedy show complete with music, games, and the year in review! This hilarious New Year's Eve comedy show features headliner and longtime Chicago radio personality Steve Cochran host of The Steve Cochran Morning Show on WLS 890-AM. Special guests John DaCosse and Mike Toomey and Tim Benker promise to be very funny and done way before bedtime!



