Steppenwolf Education Announces a New Month of  Free Online Workshops

Steppenwolf Education announces Maker May a brand-new lineup of virtual programming free and open to all participants ages thirteen and older. Maker May celebrates the learner, maker and appreciator in everyone, while providing a virtual space to be creative in community with one another.

Leaning on the talents of artists close to Steppenwolf Education's heart, participants will get to witness first-hand how incredible artists create and hear what helps them stay motivated to be creative. In addition participants will engage in weekly maker challenges that they can take on from their own living rooms and share with one another.

Each week will feature a two-part workshop. Part one will have a focus on the featured artists, their creative process, how they are thinking about making in the current moment and will leave participants with a maker challenge. Later that same week, participants will have a chance to showcase and discuss their work with our featured artists and the wider creative community. All participants ages 13 and up are welcome.

For more details or to register for an event, visit www.steppenwolf.org/education/virtual-workshops/.





