Steel Beam Theatre to Present D.O.A. Beginning This Month

Steel Beam Theatre will present the jazz-infused thriller D.O.A. by Elizabeth Lovelady, based on the screenplay by Russell Rouse and Clarence Greene, running April 21 - May 14, 2023, at the theater, located at 111 W. Main Street, St. Charles on the 2nd floor. The production runs Fridays and Saturdays at 730pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $28 for adults, $22 for students and $25 for seniors available at Click Here.

Frank Bigelow walks into a police station to report a murder: his own. One day earlier, the small-time accountant kissed his girlfriend and secretary goodbye and left on a trip to San Francisco with mysterious intentions. Shortly after he arrives, he's invited to join a group of rowdy businessmen celebrating with their clients after a successful with their clients. After a wild night, he wakes feeling ill. A doctor and detective arrive to deliver tragic news-Bigelow has been poisoned, and he only has hours left to live. Bigelow frantically searches the city for his killer. Will he unravel the mystery before his time runs out?

"The story is a fast-paced thriller that keeps the audience guessing," said Sean Hargadon, who directs the play for Steel Beam. "Like a lot of film noir themes, Frank Bigelow is a man who gets caught up in mysterious forces beyond his control."

An adaptation of the 1950s classic noir film, D.O.A. will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. "The play is part mystery, part thriller, and part comedy," said Hargadon. "Some of the references from the movie are funny now, but so is the thrill of watching to see if Bigelow will find the killer in time."

With cigar-smoking detectives and gun-toting femme fatales, D.O.A. includes all the noir tropes plus updates to the story that will appeal to modern audiences. "We've been working with an exciting cast where many actors get to play more than one role," said Hargadon. "That gives audiences a chance to see how theatricality of the story. We're also presenting it on a bare stage, moving set pieces quickly, while sweet sounds of jazz fill the space under shadowy lighting and rich costumes."

ABOUT THE CAST AND TEAM

D.O.A. features Dean Gallagher (Frank Bigelow), Tiffany Jasinski (Paula/Jeanie), Heidi Schultz (Kitty/Jane/Ms. Rakubian), Krista Krauss Miller (Sue/Ms. Philips), Mike Speller (Captain/Welch/Halliday),

Larry Boller (Dr. Schaefer/Majak), Paul Anderson (Lewis/Haskell/Chester), and Mace Jendruczek (Harry/Bartender/Ensemble).

"Dean Gallagher, a regular on local stages, plays the titular hero of the play, Frank Bigelow" said Hargadon. "Dean brings a lot of energy and experience to this part. He is in every scene and takes the audience on his journey." Right there next to him is Tiffany Jasinski, playing Paula, the girlfriend turned confidante turned femme fatale. "Tiffany relishes this role," said Hargadon. "She easily slips into the style of the period."

The production is directed by Sean Hargadon, assistant directed by Elissa Wolf, with costumes by Marge Uhlarik Boller and fight direction by Stetson Cross. "I wanted to direct a story that felt cinematic," said Hargadon. "When we think of film noir, shadows and jazz seem to creep into the imagination like fog and scenes seem to materialize and dissolve quickly. So that was my goal all while immersing the audience in the same atmosphere with these shady, funny, quirky, and serios characters."

THE TIMEFRAME

The story takes place in 1950, a fascinating time in American cultural history. Film noir was very popular, jazz was a staple in cities, the Beat poets and San Francisco Renaissance were established, and mid-century modern furniture and design was taking hold. "We're playing with all these elements in the play," said Hargadon. "This gives us a lot to work with when creating this world and that has been exciting to explore."

ABOUT STEEL BEAM THEATRE

From the beginning, Steel Beam Theatre has focused on presenting passionate, engaging, provoking - but always entertaining - professional theatre that's accessible and affordable to all audiences.

As the name suggests, Steel Beam provides a pillar of the community, offering a gathering place for those deeply interested in fostering the arts in downtown St. Charles, as well as the surrounding cities (South Elgin, Batavia, Geneva and West Chicago), and the Fox Valley region.

Our mission includes developing programs that build and foster interest in the performing arts for future generations. To that end, we are a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization in order to pursue youth and community outreach, training and education.

To learn more about D.O.A. and to purchase tickets to performances, please go to Click Here call (630) 587-8521 or email Info@steelbeamtheatre.com

Photo credit: Sean Hargadon

PRESS CONTACTS:

Catie Early

(630) 587-8521

catie@steelbeamtheatre.com

Rikki Lee Travolta

(312) 404-0088

RikkiLeeTravolta@lifeandtimes.biz