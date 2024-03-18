Staged Reading Of New Play THE BIBLIOETTE Set For Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ERWA will present a staged reading of THE BIBLIOETTE by Ivan Faute on Monday, March 25th, 2024, 7:00PM at Logan Square Improv: 2825 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, c/o Diversey and Mozart. Admission is free.

Taking place in Chicago during the summer of 1982, the play follows the employees at The Biblioette, the premier gay bookstore and film house, who trudge through life, sometimes wishing it were more like the movies, but maybe not their movies. When contraptions like the VCR, IBM computers, and a naïve suburban employee intrude on their quirky family, the gaps between dreams and reality threatens to upend everything.

The performance will feature Daniela Kreidler, Aimee Kleiman, Ryan Blanchard, Alexander McRae, Jorge Salas, and DC Cathro. Following the show, join us for a short feedback session with the cast, director Linnaea Groh, and playwright Ivan Faute.

Ivan Faute is an internationally award-winning playwright. Faute's play LOST SOCK LAUNDRY will premiere on April 10 at UP Theater in New York. Additional productions include THE DOG SHOW (Players Theatre, NY), ON ARRIVING (Searchout Theatre, London) and the City Lit Art of Adaptation winning script for "Poe's Fall of the House of Usher." A twenty-year resident of Chicago and graduate of the University of Illinois Program for Writers, he now splits his time between New York and southeast Virginia.