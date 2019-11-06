Stage 773 to Present Double Header of Cabaret Performances



Fresh off this summer's Chicago Women's Funny Festival, it's TWO bold shows for the price of ONE! YOU BE THE GUY: A Miscast Cabaret. Tamsen Glaser and Sophie Scanlon, along with music director Casey Cross, throw traditional roles to the wind in a music-packed show that celebrates the many ways in which we present ourselves to the world. Featuring music from The American Musical Theatre canon to folk songs to pop music, YOU BE THE GUY invites audiences to hear traditionally male songs in a new voice. Guys, gals and everyone in between is welcome!

WITCHES, BITCHES, AND DIVAS!: Performer and creator Christina Pecce teams up with music director Michael McBride to celebrate the return of WBD. Deemed "truly spellbinding" by NiteLife Exchange, it has seen the stages of Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42 in NYC, A.R.T.'s OBERON and Club Café in Boston, and The Den Theatre in Chicago, among others. Songs from your favorite standards, musicals, and operas are given a fresh spin to keep you enchanted and bewildered. This is a night of cross-over comedy you do NOT want to miss. Celebrate iconic roles, both onstage and off, but beware...this program is sure to put a spell on you!

Tickets $25 in advance and $30 at the door

https://www.stage773.com/show/doubleheader





