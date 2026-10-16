Spotlight: The Years Between Us at The Lodge Performing Arts Center
The Premier for The Years Between Us in Chicago
The Years Between Us, a new comedy by Liana Sonenclar, opens tomorrow at The Lodge Performing Arts Center in Elgin. Buy Tickets Here for performances October 15 and 16 at 8 PM, and October 18 at 2 PM. Tickets are $20; students and seniors pay $15.
Developed with New York Stage and Film, the play stars Kate Cvengros, Julian Rus, and Michaela Horn in a story about three young people caught between childhood and adulthood. When Lacey (25) unexpectedly returns home, she reunites with Josh (17) and Tessa (15), the kids she once babysat, just as each of them is struggling to grow up. Josh needs a date, Tessa needs a punching bag, and Lacey needs a lot. In a world without role models, can these three make it through together?
Directed by Liam Pietrzyk and presented by Jonathan James Productions, The Years Between Us is a one-hour comedy with heart. The Lodge Elgin is located at 18 Villa Ct, Elgin, IL 60120.
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