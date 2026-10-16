Spotlight: The Years Between Us at The Lodge Performing Arts Center

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The Years Between Us, a new comedy by Liana Sonenclar, opens tomorrow at The Lodge Performing Arts Center in Elgin. Buy Tickets Here for performances October 15 and 16 at 8 PM, and October 18 at 2 PM. Tickets are $20; students and seniors pay $15.

Developed with New York Stage and Film, the play stars Kate Cvengros, Julian Rus, and Michaela Horn in a story about three young people caught between childhood and adulthood. When Lacey (25) unexpectedly returns home, she reunites with Josh (17) and Tessa (15), the kids she once babysat, just as each of them is struggling to grow up. Josh needs a date, Tessa needs a punching bag, and Lacey needs a lot. In a world without role models, can these three make it through together?

Directed by Liam Pietrzyk and presented by Jonathan James Productions, The Years Between Us is a one-hour comedy with heart. The Lodge Elgin is located at 18 Villa Ct, Elgin, IL 60120.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 14 Hrs 07 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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