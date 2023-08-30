Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Tribute Brings a Full-Production Concert Experience to Fans at Raue Center

The concert is on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM. 

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Photo 2 Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join McClure and Lakis in North American Tour Photo 3 Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour
Chicago Teacher is Honoring the 400th Anniversary Of Shakespeare's First Folio Photo 4 Chicago Teacher is Honoring the 400th Anniversary Of Shakespeare's First Folio

Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Tribute Brings a Full-Production Concert Experience to Fans at Raue Center

Get your tie-dye ready for a memorable night filled with incredible music as Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Experience, a Grateful Dead tribute band, hits Raue Center’s stage on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM. 

From the same production team that brought you Think Floyd USA, Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Experience promises to deliver an unforgettable live concert experience. This high energy show features some of the best musicians from across the United States, with over 150 years of combined professional experience and more than 1000 Grateful Dead concerts attended.

With a lineup of respected session musicians who have been associated with legendary bands such as The Schwag, Jerry Garcia Band, and Jefferson Airplane, Spies of the World captures the essence of the Grateful Dead like no other tribute band. The talent and expertise of the band members ensures an authentic experience that every Deadhead will not want to miss.

The co-founders, Mike Spieser and Jon Buschner, lead the way on guitars and vocals, bringing their passion and skill to every performance. Joining them are Jeremy Scott and Mark Worthley on drums/percussion and vocals, Kyle Stong on keyboards, Pocock on bass, and Nicky Von Kondrat on additional vocals. Together, they form SPIES OF THE WORLD - a band that truly embodies the spirit of the Grateful Dead. Don't miss out on your chance to experience the magic of the Grateful Dead with Spies of the World.

Tickets for this remarkable concert are priced at $35 / $40 / $45*  ( $21 / $28 / $31.50* for members*) Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rauecenter.org.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Classical Music Chicago to Present John-Henry Crawford In Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts Photo
Classical Music Chicago to Present John-Henry Crawford In Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 12:15PM CT, award-winning cellist John-Henry Crawford will be featured alongside acclaimed pianist and frequent collaborator Victor Santiago Asunción in the weekly Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts series, a Chicago institution.

2
Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Tribute Brings a Full-Production Concert Experience to Photo
Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Tribute Brings a Full-Production Concert Experience to Fans at Raue Center

Get your tie-dye ready for a memorable night filled with incredible music as Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Experience, a Grateful Dead tribute band, hits Raue Center’s stage on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM. 

3
THE BUTTCRACKER Reveals Cast and Special Events Photo
THE BUTTCRACKER Reveals Cast and Special Events

The sold-out sensation, The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque, has announced its cast and special events for the 2023 engagement.

4
Evanston 2nd Act Players Reveals Cast For Fall Show SO NOW, WHAT? Photo
Evanston 2nd Act Players Reveals Cast For Fall Show SO NOW, WHAT?

Prepare for an exceptional theatrical experience as Evanston 2nd Act Players present 'So Now, What?' Don't miss this must-see fall show that explores themes of reflection, resilience, and the search for meaning. Secure your tickets today!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
James M. Nederlander Theatre (8/01-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Red Riding Hood
Apollo Theatre (10/19-11/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Exonerated
The Center for Performing Arts (4/04-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie
Citadel Theatre Company (9/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nothin' Up My Sleeve- Halloween Magic Show
Raue Center For The Arts (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glenn Miller Orchestra
Arcada Theatre (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Night Watch
Raven Theatre (10/05-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Slaughter / Vixen
Arcada Theatre (9/08-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Theodore Roosevelt
Raue Center For The Arts (10/21-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You