Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Tribute Brings a Full-Production Concert Experience to Fans at Raue Center

Get your tie-dye ready for a memorable night filled with incredible music as Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Experience, a Grateful Dead tribute band, hits Raue Center’s stage on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM.

From the same production team that brought you Think Floyd USA, Spies of the World - Grateful Dead Experience promises to deliver an unforgettable live concert experience. This high energy show features some of the best musicians from across the United States, with over 150 years of combined professional experience and more than 1000 Grateful Dead concerts attended.

With a lineup of respected session musicians who have been associated with legendary bands such as The Schwag, Jerry Garcia Band, and Jefferson Airplane, Spies of the World captures the essence of the Grateful Dead like no other tribute band. The talent and expertise of the band members ensures an authentic experience that every Deadhead will not want to miss.

The co-founders, Mike Spieser and Jon Buschner, lead the way on guitars and vocals, bringing their passion and skill to every performance. Joining them are Jeremy Scott and Mark Worthley on drums/percussion and vocals, Kyle Stong on keyboards, Pocock on bass, and Nicky Von Kondrat on additional vocals. Together, they form SPIES OF THE WORLD - a band that truly embodies the spirit of the Grateful Dead. Don't miss out on your chance to experience the magic of the Grateful Dead with Spies of the World.

Tickets for this remarkable concert are priced at $35 / $40 / $45* ( $21 / $28 / $31.50* for members*) Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rauecenter.org.