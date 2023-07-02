Skokie Theatre Presents HAIR and THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK This Summer

HAIR runs through July 30 and The Princess Strikes Back plays on Friday, August 11 and 18.

By: Jul. 02, 2023

Skokie Theatre, one of Chicago's respected historic suburban North Shore theaters, is following up its opening weekend of the Broadway classic HAIR with the announcement of two performances of the award-winning one-woman show The Princess Strikes Back on Friday, August 11 and 18.

Produced by MadKap Productions for Skokie Theatre, HAIR runs through July 30.

With book and lyrics by Gerome Gagni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, HAIR: The American Tribal Love Musical celebrates the hippie counterculture of the late 1960s, with attention on the sexual revolution, the anti-Vietnam peace movement, racial and gender inequality, and how loyalty to one's country and to its people fit into the modern world. 

The Princess Strikes Back is a very different show than HAIR, but it also captures subjects of emotional awakening, personal growth, and reflection. Both productions can touch the heart and make the audience think and feel while being thoroughly entertained and taken to another world.

“Skokie Theatre and MadKap Productions are 100% committed to creating theater that truly entertains,” says managing director Wayne Mell. “Both HAIR and The Princess Strikes Back are shows that will make audiences leave the theater with a smile on their face and in their heart.”

HAIR opened on Broadway in 1968, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Show Album. The 2009 remounting from director Diane Paulus earned the Tony Award for Best Revival. The musical features such iconic songs as Aquarius, I Got Life, Good Morning Star Shine, and the title song Hair.

The Princess Strikes Back is an award-winning one-woman show with a lighthearted look at romance and personal growth. Fun and lighthearted, the play is peppered with entertaining cultural references from such fun topics as George Lucas' Star Wars, Michael Flatley's Riverdance, and Jonathan Larson's RENT.

An autobiographical piece of storytelling theater, The Princess Strikes Back is written by actress and improv artist Victoria Montalbano, who has been celebrated by the media across the country.

The Skokie Theatre production of HAIR stars Joey Chelius, Jack Chylinski, Jonah Cochin, Niki-Charisse Franco. Sam Hook, Ben Isabel, Justice Largin, Bridgett Martinez, Cristian Moreno, Alexandria Neyhart, Julie Peterson, Chevy Dixon Saul, Hannah Silverman and Shraga D. Wasserman under the direction of Derek Van Barham.

HAIR plays Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2 PM through July 30.

The Princess Strikes Back plays Friday, August 11 and Friday, August 18 at 7:30 PM.

Information on HAIR, The Princes Strikes Back, and all the other exciting entertainment events coming to Skokie Theatre is available at www.SkokieTheatre.org or by calling (847) 677-7761.

To purchase tickets to HAIR directly: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1157832

To purchase tickets to The Princess Strikes Back directly: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1169525

The Skokie Theatre is located 7924 Lincoln Avenue, in Skokie, IL. The beautiful performing arts theater features a historic outer façade and a fully modernized interior where patron comfort is always at a maximum. There is ample free parking.

Photo Credit: Sarah Elizabeth Larson, MadKap Productions



