Skokie Theatre Announces August Dates For Award-Winning Hit Tour Of THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK

Skokie Theatre, a beautiful venue and respected member of Chicago's vibrant theater community, announces two August dates for the award-winning, hit tour of the one-woman romantic comedy The Princess Strikes Back starring noted actress, storyteller, and improv talent Victoria Montalbano.

The Princess Strikes Back has dazzled audiences around the country, earning rave reviews. The Orlando Sentinel raves about the story's universal appeal and consistent entertainment value, Orlando Weekly praises the original work as both fresh and funny, while Life and Times calls it “a powerhouse performance that touches the heart, while also inspiring such intense laughter that it will make your eyes tear.”

“The Princess Strikes Back is the kind of entertainment that gets people excited about going to the theatre to experience something new and totally original,” says Skokie Theatre managing director Wayne Mell. “Skokie Theatre patrons will love this warm and funny creation by a master storyteller.”

Chicagoland audiences absolutely adore The Princess Strikes Back and its writer and star Montalbano. In its last stop in Chicago, the Northwest Herald showered the production with praise for its ingenious combination of humor, love, romance, heartbreak, and witty cultural references while exploring the power of men and changing cultural norms.

“All in all, it's a beautiful, touching story of the maturing process,” was how the Northwest Herald summed up the one-woman masterpiece during its run at Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles. The review went on to say that the play is “not just a night of theater, but an experience that will touch you and stay with you.”

Executive director Wendy Kaplan predicts The Princess Strikes Back will draw new faces to The Skokie Theatre. The theatre has been an institution in Chicago since it opened in 1915 and is known for presenting shows that audiences fall in love with. The Skokie Theatre is so convenient to both the city and suburbs.

The Princess Strikes Back plays Friday August 11 and Friday August 18 at 7:30 PM. For tickets visit www.SkokieTheatre.Click Here or call the box office at (847) 677-7761.

The Skokie Theatre is located 7924 Lincoln Avenue, in Skokie, IL. The beautiful performing arts theater features a historic outer façade and a fully modernized interior where patron comfort is always at a maximum. There is ample free parking.