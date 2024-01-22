Single Tickets On Sale Tomorrow For Music Theater Works 2024 Season

Single tickets for Music Theater Works' 2024 season now available

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Single Tickets On Sale Tomorrow For Music Theater Works 2024 Season

Music Theater Works has announced single tickets for its 2024 season of productions at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd. go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 12 p.m.

The 2024 season launches with 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, March 7 – 31, followed by Carousel, August 8 – August 18, Little Shop of Horrors, October 24 – November 17 and concludes with Legally Blonde: The Musical, December 19 – 29.

Current season ticket holders may renew for the 2024 season and new subscribers are being accepted through March 7. Subscriptions and single tickets are available at MusicTheaterWorks.com or at the Music Theater Works’ box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Box office hours are Tuesdays - Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays starting two hours prior to show time.

The Music Theater Works 2024 season:

 

25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

March 7 - March 31

Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Book by Rachel Sheinkin

Directed and Choreographed by Christopher Pazdernik

Music Directed by Michael McBride

MusicTheaterWorks.com

North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 

9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. and Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Adult Only Performances (ages 18+): Saturday, March 23 and March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $106

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has won the hearts of theatergoers across the country with its mix of wit, wills, and audience participation. Join this group of unique and dedicated students as they compete for the spelling bee championship that celebrates the pursuit of the ultimate prize while finding the joy of being oneself.

Carousel

August 8 – 18 

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Directed by Sasha Gerritson

Music Directed by Michael McBride

Choreographed by Andrew Waters

MusicTheaterWorks.com

Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 

9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, August 9 at 7 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m.

Ticket Price: $19.50 - $106 

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel was voted best musical of the 20th Century by “Time Magazine.” Find out why this beloved musical that includes the songs “If I Loved You,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and “Soliloquy” has become one of the most powerful and moving classics in the Broadway canon. 

Little Shop of Horrors

October 24 – November 17

Music by Alan Menken

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Co-Directed and Choreographed by Producing Director Kyle A. Dougan and Lexie Bailey

Music Directed by Linda Madonia

North Theater at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $109

The frighteningly fantastical musical arrives just in time for Halloween to make audiences scream with laughter. From the award-winning duo of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin), Little Shop of Horrors is a sci-fi horror comedy meets love story meets rock musical as a man-eating plant from outer space takes over Seymour’s life and threatens to ruin his hope of finding love with his secret crush, Audrey. 

Legally Blonde: The Musical

December 19 - December 29

Lyrics and Music by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin

Written by Heather Hach

Directed by Sasha Gerritson

Music Directed by Michael McBride

Choreographed by MollyAnne Nunn

MusicTheaterWorks.com

Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 

9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Thursday, December 26 at 2:00 p.m. and Friday, December 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $106

This much fun should be illegal! Legally Blonde: The Musical, based on the cult classic film, shares the story of Elle Woods and her faithful pup, Bruiser on their journey from Southern California roots to the hallowed halls of Harvard Law School. Join Elle as she learns life’s important lessons on the subjects of love, friendship, the law, and self-respect.

Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 44-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics. The company uses collaborations among theaters, other artistic disciplines, social service agencies, local business, educational institutions and others to create music theater for the 21st century.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Trinity Irish Dance Company Returns To Auditorium Theatre March 3 With Two Cutting-Edge Wo Photo
Trinity Irish Dance Company Returns To Auditorium Theatre March 3 With Two Cutting-Edge World Premieres

The Auditorium Theatre presents Chicago's own internationally-renowned Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC). 

2
Blank Theatre Company Announces Their 2024 Season & New Company Members Photo
Blank Theatre Company Announces Their 2024 Season & New Company Members

Blank Theatre Company announces their 2024 season featuring two full-length productions and new additions to the company.

3
The Factory Theater Invites You To PARTY AT THE PANTHEON: A Modern Greek Stoner Comedy Photo
The Factory Theater Invites You To PARTY AT THE PANTHEON: A Modern Greek Stoner Comedy

The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St., has announced the second production of The Factory's 28th season, Party at the Pantheon: A Modern Greek Stoner Comedy, opening February 16 at 8 p.m..

4
Video: Associate Choreographer Christopher Jackson Explores The Dance in Lyric Operas CHAM Photo
Video: Associate Choreographer Christopher Jackson Explores The Dance in Lyric Opera's CHAMPION

In an all-new video, Associate Choreographer Christopher Jackson discusses the gumbo of dance found in Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION.

More Hot Stories For You

Blank Theatre Company Announces Their 2024 Season & New Company MembersBlank Theatre Company Announces Their 2024 Season & New Company Members
The Factory Theater Invites You To PARTY AT THE PANTHEON: A Modern Greek Stoner ComedyThe Factory Theater Invites You To PARTY AT THE PANTHEON: A Modern Greek Stoner Comedy
Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid TheatrePhotos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre
Cast Set For Steel Beam Theatre's LOVE LETTERS Fundraising Run in ChicagoCast Set For Steel Beam Theatre's LOVE LETTERS Fundraising Run in Chicago

Videos

Associate Choreographer Christopher Jackson Explores The Dance in Lyric Opera's CHAMPION Video
Associate Choreographer Christopher Jackson Explores The Dance in Lyric Opera's CHAMPION
Phylicia Rashad on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Phylicia Rashad on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Director Mike Donahue on HIGHWAY PATROL at Goodman Theatre Video
Director Mike Donahue on HIGHWAY PATROL at Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
In The Heights in Chicago In The Heights
The Marriott Theatre (1/24-3/17)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Chicago Jesus Christ Superstar
Peoria Civic Center (4/16-4/17)
On Your Feet in Chicago On Your Feet
CIBC Theater (3/19-3/24)
J is for January, Jazz, Jukebox and Joy, a SongShop Live Concert & Dinner in Chicago J is for January, Jazz, Jukebox and Joy, a SongShop Live Concert & Dinner
Chief O'Neill's Chicago (1/28-1/28)PHOTOS
BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance in Chicago BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance
The Center for Performing Arts (3/28-3/30)
The Band's Visit in Chicago The Band's Visit
Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre (2/08-3/17)
Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater in Chicago Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater
ECC Arts Center (1/27-1/27)
Cinderella in Chicago Cinderella
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (1/21-2/10)
Silent Sky in Chicago Silent Sky
Citadel Theatre (2/14-3/17)
Derrick Procell in Chicago Derrick Procell
Raue Center For The Arts (3/21-3/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You