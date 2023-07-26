Single Show Tickets For The MAC's 2023-2024 Season On Sale July 27

Single show tickets for the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) 2023-2024 Performance Series, including New Philharmonic and Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's productions, go on sale online, by phone and in person at the MAC Box Office at 12 noon, Thursday, July 27.



The season opens with New Philharmonic's “Tchaikovsky and Beethoven” featuring awarding-winning guest violinist Esme Arias-Kim (Sept. 23-24). The legendary Funk/Pop/Soul band Tower of Power is next (Oct.1). Childrens and family programming returns to the MAC with TheaterWorksUSA's “Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical,” based on the popular book series by Dav Pilkey (Oct. 20). Additional highlights include “When You Wish Upon a Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney” featuring the National Jazz Museum of Harlem's incomparable house band (Oct. 21) and a talk by Kate Moore, the author of the New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal's bestseller “The Woman They Could Not Silence” (Oct. 24). Buffalo Theatre Ensemble opens their 2023-2024 season with “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," a charming sequel to “Pride and Prejudice” (press opening Nov. 17) and the popular a cappella ensemble Voctave returns for the holidays (Dec. 10). A full list of all shows through December 31, 2023 is attached to this release. For release with full list of shows CLICK HERE. Events/dates/artists are subject to change



“It's a thrill to present these and all of the talented artists in our season,” says MAC Director Diana Martinez. “It is a continuation of the MAC tradition of presenting the best entertainment to enlighten, engage and above all, entertain!”



In addition to its season of professional productions, the MAC will host more than 60 College of DuPage Theater, Music and Dance performances and concerts. The MAC also offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the Global Flicks series. Visit AtTheMAC.org for more information about these and other events.

*This production is not affiliated with sponsored or authorized by The Walt Disney Company



Subscriptions (purchases of three or more shows) are still available. Subscribers can save up to 20% and receive special perks and benefits including priority seating, free exchanges, a Fast Pass Lane at concessions, invitations to VIP events, free subscription to West Suburban Living magazine, a 10% discount at the MAC gift shop and more. For more information call 630.942.4000 or visit Click Here.





McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage is located 25 miles west of Chicago near I-88 and I-355. It houses three indoor performance spaces (780-seat proscenium Belushi Performance Hall; 186-seat soft-thrust Playhouse Theatre; and a versatile black box Studio Theatre), outdoor Lakeside Pavilion, plus the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and classrooms for the college's academic programming. The MAC has presented theater, music, dance and visual art to more than 1.5 million people since its opening in 1986 and typically welcomes more than 100,000 patrons from the greater Chicago area to more than 230 performances each season.



The mission of the MAC is to foster enlightened educational and performance opportunities, which encourage artistic expression, establish a lasting relationship between people and art, and enrich the cultural vitality of the community. For more information about the MAC, visit Click Here or @AtTheMAC on Facebook and Instagram.