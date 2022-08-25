Sheryl Crow To Perform At Ravinia On August 31

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, whose July performance at Ravinia was postponed, will now appear on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets to the concert are still available at ravinia.org.

Nine-time Grammy Award recipient Sheryl Crow is an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven of them charted in the Top 10, and five were certified multi-platinum.

In addition to such number-one hits as "All I Wanna Do," "Soak Up the Sun," and "The First Cut Is the Deepest," Crow has lofted 40 singles into the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40, Adult Contemporary, Mainstream Top 40, and Hot Country Songs charts, with more number-one Triple A singles than any other female artist.

Sheryl Crow has been fêted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her work and talked about her influence, including Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Maren Morris, and Best Coast.