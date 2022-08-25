Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sheryl Crow To Perform At Ravinia On August 31

Nine-time Grammy Award recipient Sheryl Crow is an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  
Sheryl Crow To Perform At Ravinia On August 31

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, whose July performance at Ravinia was postponed, will now appear on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets to the concert are still available at ravinia.org.

Nine-time Grammy Award recipient Sheryl Crow is an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven of them charted in the Top 10, and five were certified multi-platinum.

In addition to such number-one hits as "All I Wanna Do," "Soak Up the Sun," and "The First Cut Is the Deepest," Crow has lofted 40 singles into the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40, Adult Contemporary, Mainstream Top 40, and Hot Country Songs charts, with more number-one Triple A singles than any other female artist.

Sheryl Crow has been fêted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her work and talked about her influence, including Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Maren Morris, and Best Coast.




More Hot Stories For You


Melissa Villaseñor to Bring WHOOPS...TOUR! to The Den Theatre in NovemberMelissa Villaseñor to Bring WHOOPS...TOUR! to The Den Theatre in November
August 25, 2022

The Den Theatre will present Melissa Villaseñor: Whoops… Tour!, featuring three stand-up performances by the SNL alum November 4 – 5, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.
GRIMM Returns to Theatre Above the Law in OctoberGRIMM Returns to Theatre Above the Law in October
August 25, 2022

A 30-seat Rogers Park theater is home to Theatre Above the Law. TATL is opening their 7th season with a new version of last season’s hit, GRIMM! All performances will be held at the Jarvis Square Theater.
Teatro Vista's 2022-23 'Shadow Work' Season Will Include Debuts of Two World Premiere Live Shows and Two New Digital WorksTeatro Vista's 2022-23 'Shadow Work' Season Will Include Debuts of Two World Premiere Live Shows and Two New Digital Works
August 25, 2022

Chicago's leading Latine theater company, Teatro Vista, has announced its 2022-23 season, the second under Co-Artistic Directors Lorena Diaz and Wendy Mateo. 
Kyiv City Ballet Makes First Chicago Visit At Auditorium Theatre, September 24-25Kyiv City Ballet Makes First Chicago Visit At Auditorium Theatre, September 24-25
August 24, 2022

The Auditorium Theatre (Chicago's landmark stage at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive)  launches its 2022-23 Season with the Chicago debut of the Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine in two powerful performances only, Saturday September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 3pm.
Music Institute to Present Cuarteto Latinoamericano in OctoberMusic Institute to Present Cuarteto Latinoamericano in October
August 24, 2022

The Music Institute of Chicago kicks off the Nichols Concert Hall 2022–23 season with the world-renowned Cuarteto Latinomericano Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.