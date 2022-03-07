Shattered Globe Theatre Announces New Ensemble Members & Artistic Associates

Shattered Globe Theatre has announced the addition of six new Ensemble Members and six new Artistic Associates. Ensemble members include Demetra Dee, Tina M. Jach, Tina Muñoz Pandya, Hailey Rakowiecki, Jazzma Pryor and Devonte E. Washington. Artistic Associates include Mikey Gray, Lawrence Grimm, Jason Lynch, David Antonio Reed, Adam Schulmerich and Leslie Ann Sheppard.

Comments Producing Artistic Director Sandy Shinner, "SGT is thrilled to welcome these actors, stage managers and designers as new Ensemble Members and Artistic Associates. They are all artists who have worked with us in multiple projects and productions over the past several years and are committed to SGT and to our mission. Their perspectives and talents will be essential in SGT's continued growth and we couldn't be happier to welcome them into the family."

About the Ensemble Members

Demetra Dee (she/her) is thrilled to be joining the Shattered Globe family as an Ensemble Member. She is originally from North Carolina, but has called Chicago home for the past seven years. She is most passionate about her relationship with Jesus Christ, Theatre and Chester's Hot Fries. Demetra first started her relationship with Shattered Globe when she was accepted into the 2019 Protégé Program and was later cast in Shattered Globe's production of Be Here Now. She recently appeared in Relentless at TimeLine Theatre, now transferring to The Goodman Theatre. Her other Chicago credits include The Last Pair of Earlies (Raven Theatre), Middle Passage (Lifeline Theatre), Crumbs from the Table of Joy (Raven Theatre; u/s performed), The Green Book (Pegasus Theatre), Comfort Stew (eta Creative Arts), The Colored Museum (Pulse Theatre), Migration (eta Creative Arts) and The Tiger who Wore White Gloves (Pulse Theatre). Demetra holds a BFA in Theatre from East Carolina University and is represented by DDO Artists Agency.

Tina M. Jach (she/her) is excited to be joining the Ensemble at Shattered Globe Theatre. Her SGT credits include This Wide Night, Sheepdog, Be Here Now, Crime and Punishment, How to Use a Knife and Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday. Other Chicago credits include Four Places (The Den Theatre), The Father (Remy Bumppo Theatre), Fade (Teatro Vista & Victory Gardens Theater), Hand To God, The Gospel of Lovingkindness, Eurydice, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Anna in the Tropics and Knock Me a Kiss (highlights at Victory Gardens Theater), Confessions of a P. I. M. P. (Grippo Stage Company), Signs Of Life (Virginia S. Criste Producer) and Race (Goodman Theatre). Ms. Jach holds an MFA in Stage Management from Rutgers University and is a proud member of AEA.

Tina Muñoz Pandya (she/her) is an actor, musician and teaching artist originally from Washington, D.C. She was a member of SGT's 2014/15 Protégé Program, and later appeared onstage with SGT in The Tall Girls and Crime and Punishment. She has also had the pleasure of working with many other companies around the City, including Jackalope Theatre, Court Theatre, The Goodman, The Hypocrites, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago Children's Theatre, Theater Wit, First Folio and The House Theatre of Chicago, among others. She occasionally enjoys taking her talents on the road, and has flexed her Shakespeare muscles while touring with the National Players and Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. She's also been fortunate enough to travel to some truly awesome regional theatres in D.C., New York and LA as part of The Hypocrites' wildly popular Gilbert and Sullivan repertory. A cellist and singer by training, as a result of these shows she now plays seven instruments and is constantly adding to her musical arsenal. She sometimes guests with several bands around the City and teaches at Chicago Children's Theatre. When she's not running around doing all that, you can find her cooking, watching British crime dramas, experimenting with accents or recording for various different podcasts and radio plays. Check out her voice work, in all its silly glory, in the Chicago-created and produced The Vanishing Act.

Jazzma Pryor (she/her) holds a B.A. in production studies with a theatre concentration from Clemson University and is currently enrolled in the Master of Science in Leadership for Creative Enterprises program at Northwestern University. Some of her Chicago credits include Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, Sunset Baby and From The Mississippi Delta (Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre), Doubt: A Parable (Irish Theatre of Chicago), Hannah and Martin and Crime and Punishment (Shattered Globe Theatre), Phillis: The American Revolutionary (Redd Opera), Insurrection: Holding History (Stage Left Theatre), Marisol (Promethean Theatre) and Prelude to a Kiss (The Comrades). She is represented by Grossman & Jack Talent. Live, Laugh, Love.

Hailey Rakowiecki (she/her) is a Chicagoland costume technician and designer. Recent design credits include Sheepdog, Be Here Now, Hannah and Martin, Crime and Punishment, How to Use a Knife (Shattered Globe); The Realistic Joneses (Theater Wit); Sickle, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Red Theater); Hellcab (The Agency); as well as outdoor productions with the Arc Theater in Evanston. An accomplished stitcher, her contracts also often include stitching for Steppenwolf, Goodman Theatre, The Court, Lyric Opera, Joffery Ballet, The Muny and various Broadway tours. Hailey is a trained wigmaker, and has helped construct wigs for Chicago Shakespeare Theater and PennyLane Studios.

Devonte E. Washington (he/him) is excited to join Shattered Globe Theatre as an Ensemble Member. He has worked with many theaters around the City and is very excited for this new adventure. He was also an Artistic Associate with Shattered Globe and has done several shows with them. He works throughout the City on multiple events, projects and shows.



About the Artistic Associates

Mikey Gray (she/her) is thrilled to be joining Shattered Globe Theatre as an Artistic Associate! Theater highlights include Cymbeline and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Montana Shakespeare in the Parks); The Woman in Black (American Conservatory Theater); The Book of Joseph (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); Reflections on Fire (Cabinet of Curiosity) Masque Macabre u/s (Strawdog Theatre Company); Spirits to Enforce (The Passage Theatre); Holding the Man (Pride Films & Plays); How To Eat... (Dixon Place); and A Christmas Carol (McCarter Theater). She is also a proud alum of SGT's Protégé Program! More at mikeygray.org.

Lawrence Grimm (he/him) is pleased to be a new Artistic Associate of Shattered Globe where his recent credits include Hannah and Martin and The Heavens Are Hung in Black (Jeff Nomination - Actor). He is also a founding ensemble member of A Red Orchid Theatre where some of his credits include: Do You Feel Anger?, Small Mouth Sounds (Jeff Nomination - Ensemble), 3C, Trevor (Jeff Nomination - Actor), In a Garden, Pumpgirl and Abigail's Party, among many others. Other Chicago area credits: King Charles III, The Tempest (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), 2666 (Goodman Theatre), The Upstairs Concierge (Goodman - New Stages), My Name is Asher Lev (Timeline Theatre), In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play (Victory Gardens), Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter (Next Theatre), Orlando (Court Theatre), The Glass Menagerie (Raven Theatre, Jeff Award - Actor), The Brothers Karamazov, 1984, (Lookingglass), I Never Sang for My Father, Wolf Lullaby (Steppenwolf). Film: Captive State, Welcome to Me, Perfect Manhattan, Cicero in Winter. Television: The Red Line, Chicago PD, Chicago Med., Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Larry is a 25-year veteran Teaching Artist and Curriculum Advisor having worked with multiple theatres and institutions in New York and Chicago. More at www.grimmactor.com and for the kids who like stories at www.grimmagination.com.

Jason Lynch (he/him/his) is a Chicago-based lighting designer for theatre, dance, opera and other live performance art. Since joining Chicago's robust and diverse theater community in 2015, he is honored to have credits with About Face Theatre, Chicago Children's Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Court Theatre, Definition Theatre Company, DePaul Opera Theatre, Eighth Blackbird, Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Griffin Theatre Company, Haven Chicago, Northlight Theatre, Piven Theatre Workshop, Red Theater Chicago, Saint Sebastian Players, Shattered Globe Theatre, Something Marvelous, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Strawdog Theatre Company, Theater Wit, TimeLine Theatre Company, University of Chicago, Victory Gardens Theater, Windy City Playhouse, among others. Recent regional credits include work with Alley Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, Dallas Theater Center, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Geva Theatre Center, Long Wharf Theatre, Minetta Lane Theatre in NYC, Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Seattle Repertory Theatre. Jason is honored to have his recent work on the Goodman Theatre's real-time, online 'Live' series (The Sound Inside, Ohio State Murders and I Hate It Here) and an immersive 360° production of The Wild Party at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts featured in American Theatre Magazine. He was also the recipient of the 2019 Michael Maggio Emerging Designer Award, which recognizes emerging theatrical designers within the Chicago area. Jason is a proud member of The Association for Lighting Production and Design and is represented by The Gersh Agency.

David Antonio Reed (he/him) has been a technical director, sound engineer and props master at Shattered Globe. He has more than fifteen years of experience in touring, production and fabrication, corporate and concert, lighting and sound, rigging, video and event logistics. David holds a BA in Philosophy from Northern Illinois University, plays in The Great Influence Machine and most recently served as Head Carpenter for Anderson .Paak's U.S. tour.

Adam Schulmerich (he/him) is honored to be joining the incredible artists at Shattered Globe, previously having worked with the group as an understudy in Marvin's Room, Five Mile Lake and Sheepdog, and as a part of the Satellite Series of new works. He has long admired the company's commitment to producing important work in intimate spaces and is thrilled to have a part in continuing their mission going forward.



Leslie Ann Sheppard (she/her/hers), filmmaker, musician, teaching artist and producer, is committed to creating art full of joy and hard truths. Last seen in SGT's Sheepdog by Kevin Artigue (Jeff Award/BTAA nominations), and Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play at Theater Wit (BWW Chicago/Chicago Reader Best of 2021 nominated). Additional credits: Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Northlight Theatre, Victory Gardens, The Hypocrites and TimeLine Theatre Company. Regional/international: TheatreSquared, Kennedy Center, Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Pasadena Playhouse, Olney Theatre Center. TV/Film: Chicago Fire, Mob Doctor and Subordinate. Founder of Padded Corner Studios. Represented by Gray Talent Group. leslieannsheppard.com