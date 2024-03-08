Shakespeare Project Of Chicago to Present Free Performance Of TIMON OF ATHENS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shakespeare Project of Chicago will resume Shakespeare theatrical readings at the Newberry Library in Chicago with TIMON OF ATHENS, in a free performance March 9.

Shakespeare's lesser-known tragedy, directed by associate artistic director Michelle Shupe, plays at the Newberry, 60 W. Walton Street, March 9 at 10 a.m.

What happens when a wealthy man gives away his fortune to his friends? How will his friends reciprocate in his time of need? Timon, a noble Athenian, learns the hard way that money can't buy loyalty. A gripping drama of betrayal, madness and revenge.

The cast includes Rena Ahmed (Phrynia, Painter, Marcus), Josh Bernaski (Lucilius, Titus, Soldier, Second Bandit), Isabella Crider (Timandra, Caphis), Joe Fernandez (Lucullus, Second Senator, First Bandit), Peter Garino (Timon), Tim Kough (Sempronius, First Senator), Dina Monk (Ventidius, Servilius, Jeweler), Kendal Romero (Flaminius, Poet), Richard Shavzin (Apemantus), Erin Sloan (Flavius), Aaron Spencer (Lucius, Philotus, Merchant, Third Bandit) and Esther Williamson (Alcibiades). Christopher Prentice is the stage manager.

An introduction to the play commences 15 minutes prior to curtain.

Admission is free and registration is required.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged, book-in-hand performances. For more information, visit shakespeareprojectchicago.org and facebook.com/shakespeareprojectchicago.