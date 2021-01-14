Shakespeare Project Of Chicago Presents Streaming Performances Of NEWS FROM GRAVESEND

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago continues its Virtual Enrichment Season with NEWS FROM GRAVESEND: THE WONDERFUL YEAR, adapted from the writings of Thomas Middleton and Thomas Dekker by Regina Buccola, streaming Jan. 15, 20, 21 and 23, 2021.

London, 1603. The plague. Playwrights Thomas Middleton and Thomas Dekker, out of work due to the theatre closings, wrote separately and then collaboratively on what they saw and lived. Their "Plague Pamphlets" have been adapted by Regina Buccola and orchestrated for three actors by Peter Garino who give eyewitness accounts of the devastating time, unfortunately, now familiar to all of us.

Directed by Peter Garino, the Shakespeare Project artistic director, the production is narrated by Regina Buccola, who is joined by actors Gary Houston (Mayor), Daniel Millhouse (Man) and Grace Smith (Woman).

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged, book-in-hand performances featuring members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Performance schedule

Register for your preferred performance at one of the links below.

- Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, 7 p.m. - Niles-Maine District Library via Zoom: https://nmdl.libnet.info/event/4168195

- Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, 7 p.m. - Des Plaines Public Library via Zoom: https://calendar.dppl.org/event/4595042

Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, 7 p.m. - Elmhurst Public Library and Lemont Public Library via Zoom: https://elmhurstpubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=34288

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, 2 p.m. - Wilmette Public Library via Zoom: http://wilmette.libnet.info/event/4764160

For more information, visit www.shakespeareprojectchicago.org and www.facebook.com/shakespeareprojectchicago.