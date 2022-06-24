Season of Concern Cancels Benefit Performance of JERRY'S GIRLS

Season of Concern has canceled its benefit performance of JERRY'S GIRLS that was scheduled at Victory Gardens Theatre on Monday, June 27, 2022. Several people associated with the show have tested positive for COVID, and their health, as well as the health of the full creative team and our audience, prohibits the event from moving forward. Supporters who have purchased tickets will be contacted directly.

About Season of Concern

Founded in 1987, Season of Concern Chicago is dedicated to providing financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners, both Equity and Non-Equity, impacted by illness, injury or circumstance that prevents them from working. We provide short-term emergency financial assistance to theater practitioners through our own Biscotto-Miller Fund and Malcolm Ewen Fund.

Originally formed to assist those afflicted with AIDS-related illnesses, Season of Concern continues to support over 25 Chicago-based direct care HIV/AIDS organizations and has expanded its mission and support to meet the greater health needs of the Chicagoland theater community. Season of Concern relies on fundraising and donations to complete its mission. To date, Season of Concern has distributed more than $3 million to those in need.

For more information visit: seasonofconcern.org