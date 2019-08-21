Season Of Concern Presents SECOND CITY DIVAS in Concert

In a one-night-only opportunity to see Chicago's leading ladies of musical theatre on stage together, Season of Concern (SOC) presents "Second City Divas-In Concert," a benefit performance Monday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. Season of Concern is the Chicago theatre community's fundraising effort to provide financial assistance to those in the community impacted by illness, injury or circumstance.

A virtual "who's who" of Chicago's musical theatre, the performers have appeared on such Chicago stages as Marriott, Drury Lane, Goodman, Apollo, Chicago Shakespeare, Paramount, Northlight, Porchlight, Court, Royal George, Mercury and many more, as well as Broadway, off-Broadway and regional theatres around the country. The lineup includes:



Cheryl Avery

Kyle Baker

Karla L. Beard-Leroy

E. Faye Butler

Sharon Carlson

McKinley Carter

Kelly Anne Clark

Ariane Dolan

Roberta Duchak (also musical director)

Mary Ernster

Felicia Fields

Lara Filip

Kitty Fishman

Cory Goodrich

Heidi Kettenring

Jane Lanier

Elizabeth Ledo

Iris Lieberman

Cathy Lord

Donica Lynn

Ericka Mac (director)

Tammy Mader

Kim Mallery

Susie McMonagle

Johanna Mckenzie Miller

Susan Moniz

Liz Pazik

Harriet Ngizna Plumpp

Paula Reeger

Hollis Resnik

Peggy Roeder

Mary Robin Roth

Jill Shellabarger

Holly Stauder

Keely Vasquez

Nancy Voigts

Linda Waner

The evening will consist of solos, duets and group numbers showcasing these well-known Chicago musical theatre performers. There also will be a special presentation of the Larry Sloan Legacy Award, which honors a person who has consistently and passionately been a trailblazer on behalf of Season of Concern. This year the award goes to Joseph Jefferson Award-winning actress, singer and songwriter Cory Goodrich.

For the past six years, Goodrich and Joseph Jefferson Award-winning musical director Eugene Dizon have produced a CD of holiday music featuring a wide range of Chicago talent as a fundraising opportunity for SOC. Managing Director Michael Ryczek said, "Rather than offering a CD of holiday music, this year Cory and Eugene will produce a 'live' recording of this once-in-a-lifetime event. We are so grateful to Cory, Eugene and the Divas for their longtime support of our fundraising goals."

Created 32 years ago, Season of Concern has raised more than $3 million to benefit hundreds of people in the entertainment industry-actors, directors, designers, technicians, playwrights-who are unable to work due to illness, injury or circumstance, as well as offering support to more than 35 Chicago-based AIDS direct-care service organizations. SOC also provides sustaining support to the Chicago office of The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps entertainment and performing arts professionals in theatre, film, music, opera, television and dance through a broad spectrum of social, health, employment and housing programs that address their essential and critical needs.

Tickets are $50 general admission and are available at 773-325-1700 or seasonofconcern.org.





