Season Of Concern Presents SECOND CITY DIVAS in Concert
In a one-night-only opportunity to see Chicago's leading ladies of musical theatre on stage together, Season of Concern (SOC) presents "Second City Divas-In Concert," a benefit performance Monday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. Season of Concern is the Chicago theatre community's fundraising effort to provide financial assistance to those in the community impacted by illness, injury or circumstance.
A virtual "who's who" of Chicago's musical theatre, the performers have appeared on such Chicago stages as Marriott, Drury Lane, Goodman, Apollo, Chicago Shakespeare, Paramount, Northlight, Porchlight, Court, Royal George, Mercury and many more, as well as Broadway, off-Broadway and regional theatres around the country. The lineup includes:
Cheryl Avery
Kyle Baker
Karla L. Beard-Leroy
E. Faye Butler
Sharon Carlson
McKinley Carter
Kelly Anne Clark
Ariane Dolan
Roberta Duchak (also musical director)
Mary Ernster
Felicia Fields
Lara Filip
Kitty Fishman
Cory Goodrich
Heidi Kettenring
Jane Lanier
Elizabeth Ledo
Iris Lieberman
Cathy Lord
Donica Lynn
Ericka Mac (director)
Tammy Mader
Kim Mallery
Susie McMonagle
Johanna Mckenzie Miller
Susan Moniz
Liz Pazik
Harriet Ngizna Plumpp
Paula Reeger
Hollis Resnik
Peggy Roeder
Mary Robin Roth
Jill Shellabarger
Holly Stauder
Keely Vasquez
Nancy Voigts
Linda Waner
The evening will consist of solos, duets and group numbers showcasing these well-known Chicago musical theatre performers. There also will be a special presentation of the Larry Sloan Legacy Award, which honors a person who has consistently and passionately been a trailblazer on behalf of Season of Concern. This year the award goes to Joseph Jefferson Award-winning actress, singer and songwriter Cory Goodrich.
For the past six years, Goodrich and Joseph Jefferson Award-winning musical director Eugene Dizon have produced a CD of holiday music featuring a wide range of Chicago talent as a fundraising opportunity for SOC. Managing Director Michael Ryczek said, "Rather than offering a CD of holiday music, this year Cory and Eugene will produce a 'live' recording of this once-in-a-lifetime event. We are so grateful to Cory, Eugene and the Divas for their longtime support of our fundraising goals."
Created 32 years ago, Season of Concern has raised more than $3 million to benefit hundreds of people in the entertainment industry-actors, directors, designers, technicians, playwrights-who are unable to work due to illness, injury or circumstance, as well as offering support to more than 35 Chicago-based AIDS direct-care service organizations. SOC also provides sustaining support to the Chicago office of The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps entertainment and performing arts professionals in theatre, film, music, opera, television and dance through a broad spectrum of social, health, employment and housing programs that address their essential and critical needs.
Tickets are $50 general admission and are available at 773-325-1700 or seasonofconcern.org.