Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Sarah Siddons Society Presents the Chicago Premiere of NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY At The Edge Theater

This new new one-woman play is written and performed by Almanya Narula, a 2016 Siddons Scholarship recipient.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows Photo 3 Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows
Video: BOOP! The Musical's David Foster, Jerry Mitchell, Jasmine Amy Rogers & More Meet th Photo 4 Video: BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press

Sarah Siddons Society Presents the Chicago Premiere of NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY At The Edge Theater

Sarah Siddons Society Presents the Chicago Premiere of NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY At The Edge Theater

In a first for the 71-year-old Sarah Siddons Society, will produce a one-night performance of Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy, a new one-woman play written and performed by Almanya Narula, a 2016 Siddons Scholarship recipient.

The one act play will enjoy its Chicago premiere on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 pm at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway in Chicago. The play is followed by a talkback with Narula. Tickets are available through the Sarah Siddons Society Click Here ($18 members, $25 non-members, $10 students & theatre artists).

Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy made its off-Broadway debut at the United Solo Fest on Theatre Row to a full house in November 2023 taking home a “Best Actress” award and premiered at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival to much acclaim and sold-out performances. It was also streamed internationally and received several accolades including:

WINNER Best Actress (United Solo, Off-Broadway)

WINNER Soaring Solo Social Impact Award (Hollywood Fringe, LA)

WINNER The Best of Broadwater (Hollywood Fringe, LA)

NOMINEE Solo Performance (Hollywood Fringe, LA)

NOMINEE Black Box Live Digital Innovation Award (Hollywood Fringe, LA)

NOMINEE The Theatre Theater Playwright Award (Hollywood Fringe, LA)

NOMINEE The Will Greer's Theatricum Botanicum Wordsmith Award (Hollywood Fringe, LA)

RUNNER-UP ‘Best One Person Show' (LA Theatre Bite, LA)

Born into an Indian family of Sufi royalty, Noor Inayat Khan is a British spy who fought the Nazis and played an integral role in the allied victory of World War II. In this "heroic and compelling" imagining of the last minutes of her life, Noor's decisions will forever change the tide of a war we thought we knew everything about. Now cornered by the Nazis, Noor must choose between her betraying her allies or sacrificing her life to save many. In this one act thrill ride, she will remind us who she is, why she matters and why she will always be a part of history. She fought alongside her colonizers, the British, to fight a greater threat – the evisceration of life as we know it.

The Nazis never forgot her name, and after tonight's show, you won't, either.

Noor Inayat Khan is one of over 1.2 million people of Indian descent who contributed to World War II but were left out of the history books. This show brings her story and sacrifice to the forefront.

Martin Balogh, President of the Sarah Siddons Society comments, “In keeping with our mission of supporting emerging theatre artists through scholarships and grants, this was a logical extension to provide support to a new work by one of our past scholarship recipients. We couldn't be more excited to be part of it.”

Almanya Narula is an award winning Indian-Thai, actor, writer and fight choreographer. She started her career in the entertainment industry at a young age where she was a child actor in various Bollywood media. Previously, she was involved with the Chicago theatre industry collaborating on several award-winning productions and theatre companies. In 2019, she became the first woman of color to be nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award in Fight Choreography. Recent Chicago credits: POTUS (Steppenwolf), Teenage Dick, The Whistleblower (Theater Wit), Mosquitoes (Steep); Regional: Dial M for Murder (TheatreSquared); Off Broadway: Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy. Film: Pandaal, The Ushers; Music Video: Feed the Machine (Nickelback); Select Awards: Soaring Solo Social Impact Award, Best Solo Performance Nominee (Hollywood Fringe Festival). She holds a B.A. in Theater & Advanced Management (double majors) with Stage Combat & Voice Over (double minors) from Columbia College Chicago. An M.A. in New Arts Journalism from School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She is also a recent graduate of the Stella Adler: Art of Acting Professional Conservatory.

Since its inception, the mission of the Society has been to fund scholarships to promising theater arts students at top Chicago area universities including; The Theater Department, Columbia College; The Theatre School at DePaul University; Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University and Northwestern University School of Communications. For additional information, visit sarahsiddonssociety.org.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Open Space Arts to Present New Play SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH & New Film THE SUMMER Photo
Open Space Arts to Present New Play SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH & New Film THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN

Open Space Arts announces the upcoming production of 'SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH,' a classic gay drama by Cal Yeomans. Don't miss this limited engagement running from February 2 to 19, 2024. Get all the details and reserve your tickets now.

2
Review: EMMET OTTERS JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS IS A GIFT at Studebaker Theater Photo
Review: EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS IS A GIFT at Studebaker Theater

What did our critic think of EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS IS A GIFT at Studebaker Theater?

3
RIGHT NOW Extends at Facility Theatre Photo
RIGHT NOW Extends at Facility Theatre

Chicago’s Facility Theatre has announced an extension of their U.S. premiere of RIGHT NOW, now playing at their newly-remodeled space at 1138 N. California Ave. until December 16, 2023.

4
Director Chosen for Beverly Theatre Guild Production and Open Auditions Launched Photo
Director Chosen for Beverly Theatre Guild Production and Open Auditions Launched

The Beverly Theatre Guild (BTG) is one step closer to staging the second production of its 61st season. Glenn Z. Hering has been hired as the director for Present Laughter, a comedy by English playwright Noël Coward.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
She Loves Me in Chicago She Loves Me
Citadel Theatre (11/15-12/17)
BOOP! The Musical in Chicago BOOP! The Musical
CIBC Theatre (11/19-12/24)
Hollywood Revisited in Chicago Hollywood Revisited
ECC Arts Center (4/13-4/13)
Ghetto Vintage in Chicago Ghetto Vintage
Ann Barzel Theater at Visceral Dance Center (12/02-12/03)
Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna in Chicago Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna
Chicago Symphony Center (11/25-11/25)
Othello in Chicago Othello
Raue Center For The Arts (4/26-5/19)
“RUTH PAGE’S THE NUTCRACKER” in Chicago “RUTH PAGE’S THE NUTCRACKER”
Salme Harju Steinberg Fine Arts Center (12/02-12/03)
Roast Battle Chicago in Chicago Roast Battle Chicago
The Lincoln Lodge (5/10-12/21)
Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts in Chicago Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts
Alice Millar Chapel (12/17-12/17)
Hilary Hahn Plays Brahms in Chicago Hilary Hahn Plays Brahms
Chicago Symphony Center (12/07-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You