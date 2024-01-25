Sammy Obeid is Coming To The Den Theatre in April

Performance schedule: Thursday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

The Den Theatre today announced Sammy Obeid will perform on Thursday, April 18 at 7:15 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($23 - $45) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Lebanese-Palestinian American, born in Oakland California, Sammy Obeid double majored in Business and Mathematics at UC Berkeley and then turned down a job at Google to be a comedian. Now the host of 100 Humans on Netflix, he's also appeared on NBC's Last Comic Standing and America's Got Talent, as well as TBS's Conan, and is best known for his world record of performing comedy 1,001 nights in a row, a story featured in both Time Magazine and The New York Times.

Performance schedule: Thursday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $28 regular seating ($23 obstructed view); $45 front row VIP table seating; $39 VIP table seating; $33 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum. 




