Saint Sebastian Players to Present World Premiere of THE SHADY LADY

The Saint Sebastian Players (SSP) conclude the company's 40th anniversary season with the world premiere of the corporate satire The Shady Lady by Kara Poe Atnip and SSP company member Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend. Performances take place May 5-22, 2022 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).



In The Shady Lady, Preston Taylor, executive director of a Portland, Oregon-based environmental nonprofit, has two loves: yachts and women. Now his wife is running for governor and her campaign is using up most of their disposable income, so when Preston falls in love with The Shady Lady, a yacht far outside his price range, he uses the nonprofit's money to buy it, unbeknownst to his staff. But investigative reporter Ronan Farrow is arriving at noon for an interview, and Preston and his staff must scramble to cover up the evidence of his embezzlement before Farrow exposes them-and they all end up in federal prison.



SSP company member Adam Hoak makes his SSP season-production directing debut; his previous directing credits include Annie at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, multiple staged readings and cabarets for EDGE of Orion in Chicago and SSP's 10-Minute Play Festival. SSP company members in the cast include Melinda "MJ" Deamon, Valerie Gerlock, Claire Rutkowski and Joshua Paul Wright. Other cast members include Amy Hunt, Laura MacGregor, Eamon McInerney and Jon Yelton. The production team includes SSP company members Robert-Eric West as producer and costume designer, Emil Zbella as set designer, Jim Masini as set construction manager, Paula Kenar as properties manager and John Austin as co-stage manager. Also on the production team is Brendan Siddall as sound designer and co-stage manager.



Following the conclusion of the mainstage season, SSP presents its third annual 10-Minute Play Festival June 9-12.



SSP is currently following these protocols related to COVID-19: All audience members must provide proof of vaccination-including a booster shot if it has been six months since a double-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccination or two months since a single-shot J&J vaccination-or a professionally administered negative COVID test within 72 hours of the performance date along with a photo ID. For updates, visit saintsebastianplayers.org.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History.