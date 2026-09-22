SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Extends at Kokandy Productions

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After completely selling out its original run, Kokandy Productions is pleased to announce four added weeks of performances for its critically-acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's stunning masterpiece Sunday in the Park with George, now extended through Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the intimate Chopin Downstairs Studio, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago.

This beloved musical features Kevin Webb (Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods) as George and Missy Wise Vanderzee (Bonnie & Clyde) as Dot/Marie with an ensemble including Nick Arceo as Boatman, Danny Andrew Bennett as Jules, Rachel Carreras as Nurse, Ella Carson as Louise, Emily Holland as Celeste 1, Lauren Miller as Old Lady, Z Moore as Franz, Samantha Ringor as Celeste 2, KyraJo Petit-Walla as Frieda, Nathe Rowbotham as Yvonne, Jack Saunders as Soldier and Abraham Shaw as Louis. Swings include Brittney Brown, David Gordon-Johnson, Gabriel Levi, Brady Magruder, Halli Morgan, Sarah Seidler and Elexis Selmon.

The first Chicago storefront production Sunday in the Park with George in over 15 years is directed and choreographed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula, book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

About the Production

Inspired by the painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte" by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter, Georges Seurat, won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

"Sunday in the Park with George was one of the first shows I pitched to direct when interviewing to join the company back in 2018," says Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham. "It's almost a decade later and we're finally visiting this astonishing masterpiece. It feels like the right time. The show offers us a chance to reflect on what we've been creating and to look forward at what we still hope to achieve – both as a company and as individual artists. Sunday reminds us not to linger too much on the future or the past, but to focus on the present moment, to connect with each other in real space and time. What a gift that will be. What a gift it is to be together in a room, taking in a piece of art, having communal and singular experiences at the same time."

The production team includes G "Max" Maxin IV (Scenic and Lighting Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Julian Weslander (Properties Design), Syd Genco (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan (Wig and Hair Design), Evelyn Ryan (Orchestrations), ]Stone TeSelle (Associate Scenic Design), Shane Roberie (Casting Director), Alanna Chavez (Assistant Director), Nicholas Reinhart (Production Manager), Amelia Osborn (Associate Production Manager), Kendyl Meyer (Stage Manager), Ethan Colish (Assistant Stage Manager), Michael Coppola (Stage Management Intern), Scot Kokandy (Executive Producer) and Derek Van Barham (Producing Artistic Director).

Tickets for the new block of performances are now on sale at kokandyproductions.com or bit.ly/SundayChicago.

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