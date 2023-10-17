STABBED IN THE HEART: A NEW ROCK MUSICAL Concert Reading Fundraiser Comes to The Raven Room

The performance is on October 28th, 2023 at 2:30 PM.

October 17, 2023

As the Halloween season descends upon us, prepare to be spellbound by a captivating fusion of rock, horror, comedy, and heartfelt storytelling at the highly-anticipated second concert reading fundraiser of "Stabbed in the Heart: A New Rock Musical". This spine-tingling event will take place on October 28th at 2:30 PM, conjuring an eerie and electrifying atmosphere once again at The Raven Room, located at 4702 N Ravenswood Ave Suite B in Chicago, IL.

"Stabbed in the Heart" is a groundbreaking rock horror musical that cleverly draws inspiration from the comedic genius of films like Scream and Friday the 13th. Written by the creative minds of Nate Hall and Cody Lindley, and directed by Braxton Crewell, this spooky production delivers thrilling horror elements, campy comedy, and heartfelt storytelling, creating a bloody theatrical experience that perfectly aligns with the spirit of the Halloween season. Featuring Jasmine Robertson, Jake Elkins, Madeline Ackerlund, Jonah Cochin, Sam Martin, Marcela Ossa, Katy Campbell, Trevor Earley, Alex Alontaga, and Cheryl Szucsits.

This second concert reading fundraiser offers a fresh opportunity for theater lovers, music enthusiasts, and fans of the genre to experience the magic of "Stabbed in the Heart." In the spirit of inclusivity and accessibility, tickets for this event, just like the first, will be donate-what-you-can. Attendees can contribute according to their means to ensure everyone can enjoy this spectacular show, making it the perfect Halloween season treat.

But that's not all. This second fundraiser marks a special occasion for "Stabbed in the Heart." During the event, there will be a very special announcement about the future of the show, promising an exciting development for fans and supporters.

As Halloween approaches, "Stabbed in the Heart" is the ideal way to immerse yourself in the spirit of the season. As before, tickets for this event are limited, so attendees are encouraged to secure their seats in advance.

"Stabbed in the Heart" promises to be a thrilling, hilarious, and heartfelt theatrical experience that perfectly complements the Halloween season. By attending the concert reading fundraiser, patrons can enjoy an incredible afternoon of entertainment while being among the first to learn about the show's exciting future.

For more donation opportunities, please visit our GoFundMe. You can also contact Nate Hall (505-670-9181) for any additional questions or concerns.




