SPOTLIGHT READING SERIES to be Presented at Court Theatre

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Court Theatre will present the Spotlight Reading Series. The Spotlight Reading Series will run from Friday, August 7, through Saturday, August 22, at venues throughout Chicago. Curated by Director of Engagement Kamilah Rashied, this is the tenth anniversary of the program created by Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson in 2016

Featuring the most ambitious programming to date, this year’s landmark Spotlight Reading Series is organized around the theme “A Century of Black Progress.” The tenth-anniversary celebration arrives on the heels of the centennial of Black History Month, which began in 1926 as Negro History Week, and looks ahead to the conclusion of August Wilson’s American Century Cycle with Court Theatre’s 2027 production of Joe Turner's Come and Gone.

By weaving together the past, present, and future of Black storytelling through a series of immersive events, the Spotlight Reading Series celebrates the soul of Chicago’s cultural ecosystem and pays tribute to one hundred years of cultural excellence and resilience.

This year's Spotlight Reading Series is comprised of the following events:

Friday, August 7: It’s Nation Time: An Evening of Black Cinema

Sunday, August 9: Kuumba Theatre Archive Unfurling

Wednesday, August 12: Staged Reading of August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned, featuring Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson

Thursday, August 13: A Womanist Trilogy: Hurston, Richards, and Kennedy

Friday, August 14: are you ready to smash white things? by Ireon Roach, a collaboration with Definition Theatre

Saturday, August 15: Praise and Protest Exhibition Tour

Saturday, August 15: Harsh Readers Circle

Wednesday, August 19: Blackstone Book Club

Saturday, August 22: The Chicago Critics Circles



All events are free and open to the public, and reservations are required. Reservations can be made online at CourtTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (773) 753-4472.

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