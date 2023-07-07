SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes To The Joinery Chicago, Presented By Human Needs Theatre Project

The limited run of Small Mouth Sounds will take place on July 19, 20, and 21, 2023, at 8:15 pm at The Joinery Chicago.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

Six strangers embark on a silent retreat in the woods, where their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need for connection. With a perfect blend of profound and humorous moments, this critically acclaimed play delves into life's biggest questions and reminds us of the power of silence in our search for meaning.

Human Needs Theatre Project (HNTP) will present Small Mouth Sounds, by Drama Desk Award winner playwright Bess Wohl, a captivating and poignant play that explores the struggle to connect in a world where words often fail us. Directed by Janet Louer, this luminous and compassionate production will challenge and inspire audiences, offering a truly immersive and thought-provoking experience.

The limited run of Small Mouth Sounds will take place on July 19, 20, and 21, 2023, at 8:15 pm at The Joinery Chicago, located at 2533 West Homer Street, Chicago, IL 60647. The outdoor cash bar opens at 7:30 pm, offering a chance to enjoy the beautiful patio and socialize with friends before the doors open at 8:00 pm.

With a runtime of 90 minutes and no intermission, this production promises a seamless and immersive experience. Please note that late seating will not be available for this show. Additionally, Small Mouth Sounds contains sexual situations, nudity, use of simulated medical marijuana, and discussions of suicide, illness, and death.

The Joinery Chicago is fully accessible, featuring two ramps and two handicap bathrooms. Complimentary parking is available on the North side of Homer Street, and non-permitted parking options can be found on residential streets nearby. For those using public transportation, the CTA blue line is 1.5 blocks away, and several city bus stops are conveniently located.

HNTP believes in the power of art to make a positive impact on society. Therefore, a generous percentage of the proceeds from ticket sales for Small Mouth Sounds will be donated to The Big Silence, a non-profit foundation dedicated to promoting mental health awareness, understanding, and support.

The cast includes Tara Sullivan (The Teacher), Tommy Martin (Ned), Peter Ferneding (Jan), Jacob Waldron (Rodney), Mackenzie Jones (Alicia), Christine Mayland Perkins (Joan) and Andie Dae (Judy).

The creative team includes Janet Louer (Director), G. Max Maxin IV (Lighting Designer), Jacob Waldron (Set Designer), Corey Wissig (Sound Designer), Christina Leinicke (Costume Designer), Shana Gordon (Stage Manager).

Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to experience Small Mouth Sounds. Be moved, refreshed, and enlightened by the powerful exploration of human connection and the beauty of silence.




