SISTER ACT Comes To Metropolis This Summer

Musical comedy smash Sister Act brings the hit film of the same name to life onstage at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre July 14 - August 27, 2022.

Based on the hit film, Sister Act is the musical smash that has audiences jumping to their feet. Featuring music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, this uplifting comedy was nominated for five Tony Awards. When wannabe diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a crime, she's put in protective custody where she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, Deloris finds herself at odds with her rigid new lifestyle. On a mission to bring new life into the church, Deloris introduces disco moves and powerhouse singing to the choir. The group's unexpected popularity attracts newfound attention - blowing her cover. Sister Act brings a unique mix of motown, soul, funk, and disco to the stage. A sparkling tribute to the power of friendship with glorious music and dazzling dance numbers, Sister Act is a reason to rejoice.

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Preview Performances of Sister Act are July 14 - July 17, 2022; Regular Run Performances are July 21 - August 27, 2022. Preview Tickets are $35; Regular Run Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Metropolis' cast for Sister Act includes Justine Cameron (Sister Mary Robert), Jonathan Cortez (Curtis; Ensemble), Valerie Gorman (Sister Mary Theresa), Natalie Henry (Sister Mary Patrick; Ensemble), Mary Heyl (Sister Mary Martin-Of-Tours; Ensemble), Bob Hussey (Joey), Christopher Johnson (Monsignor O'Hara; Ensemble), Ania Martin (Tina; Nun; Ensemble), Natalie Mattson (Nun; Ensemble), Kedar Miller (Eddie), Lauren Miller (Mother Superior), Amber Parker (Michelle; Nun; Ensemble), Tuesdai B. Perry (Nun; Ensemble), Barb Rieger (Nun; Ensemble), Natalie "Nat" Renee Savoy (Deloris Van Cartier), Michelle Tibble (Sister Mary Lazarus; Ensemble), and Brenden Zwiebel (Ernie; Ensemble). Understudies include internal members of the cast and Athena Kopulos.

Sister Act has Music by Alan Menken; Lyrics by Glenn Slater; Book by Cheri Steinkellner & Bill Steinkellner; with Additional Book Material by Douglas Carter Beane. Directed by Sade' May, Assistant Directed by Mikee Parangalan, Music Directed by DeMario Tribett, Choreographed by Jen Cupani. Designers are Jenna Houck (Scenic Designer), Patrick McGuire (Properties Designer), Christopher Moore II (Lighting Designer), David Moreland (Technical Director), and Sara Morrison (Costume Designer). Metropolis Artistic Director is Rob Gretta; Production Manager is Chris Causer; Assistant Production Manager is Alexis Nau.

Supporting Show Sponsor for Sister Act is HKM Architects + Planners; Costume Sponsor is Marty Pfister & Maria Bradley; Season Costume Storage Sponsor is Jennifer Burnidge, State Farm, CLU, CHFC; Season Paint Sponsor is Marc Poulos Painting. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and Ecolab Foundation.

Sister Act is the final show of The Metropolis 2021-2022 subscription series. The 2022-2023 subscription series will be announced in the coming weeks.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Due to Arlington Alfresco, there is modified street access and parking on West Campbell Street. Please allow extra time for arrival before your show. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.