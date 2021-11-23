SHE ROCKS Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Tara Vaughan celebrates the women who made music history in She Rocks at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 7, 2022.

She Rocks is Tara Vaughan's love letter to the women who made music history. Tara's handcrafted set list celebrates the classic women rock 'n' rollers, the singer/songwriters who are soft and badass and loving, sexy and vulnerable and independent and LOUD.

Tara is a performer who immediately draws you in with her humor and playful conversation and then hits you with a voice that sounds like "honey and whiskey...sweet but with a bite that leaves you breathless".

"She Rocks is all about the women who have shaped pop and rock music. These women, my musical heroes, were brave and they were bold enough to tell their own stories in their own words. They helped generations of women find their own voices, and personally helped me make sense of some of my own experiences," says Vaughan.

"The songs in She Rocks are like the soundtrack to my memories, and I know I'm not alone in that. One of my favorite parts of playing this show is afterward, when I get to talk to people in the audience, and they tell me about how a song we played took them back to a memory they'd completely forgotten. It's such a special shared thing, when you hear that one song and it takes you back to a specific moment in time."

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

She Rocks will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.