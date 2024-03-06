Ruth Page Center To Host CENTER STAGE AT RUTH PAGE Celebration This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ruth Page Center will present its annual celebration of its founder and dance icon Ruth Page's birth (1899 – 1991), Center Stage at Ruth Page, Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Page Center for the Arts Theater.

Center Stage at Ruth Page annually features the In-Residence organizations who call the Ruth Page Center home and invited dance companies from the Chicago dance community. Dancers from the Ruth Page Professional Dance Training Program and advanced-level dancers from the Ruth Page School of Dance will perform both nights.

The two-night event will include a mixture of preview presentations, works in progress, and tried and true fan favorites.

Center Stage at Ruth Page, Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. includes:

• Congo Square Theatre Company**

• DanceWorks Chicago*

• Hedwig Dances*

• Pilates Practice Chicago**

• Porchlight Music Theatre*

• Ruth Page Professional Dance Training Program and

• Ruth Page School of Dance.

Center Stage at Ruth Page, Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. performance includes:

• Cerqua Rivera Dance Theater

• Congo Square Theatre Company**

• Joffrey Studio Company

• Moonwater Dance Project

• Mordine & Company Dance Theater

• Pilates Practice Chicago**

• Red Clay Dance Company

• Ruth Page Professional Dance Training Program and

• Ruth Page School of Dance.

*Denotes a Ruth Page In-Residence Organization

**Denotes a Ruth Page In-Residence Organization and video contribution

Friday's program features the world premiere of "Apophenia," a contemporary work by guest choreographer Adrián Marcelo Sáenz, performed by the Ruth Page Professional Dance Training Program. It will also feature works and video contributions from members of the Ruth Page In-Residence program featuring new work by Hedwig Dances.

Saturday features a program with guest companies from the Chicago dance community presenting works in a variety of styles - classical and contemporary ballet, modern and afro-contemporary dance.

Each night includes a wine and dessert reception in the lobby. Tickets are $25 for each night or $40 for both performances. Tickets may be purchased at bit.ly/CenterStage24.

About the Ruth Page Center

The Ruth Page Center, housed in a historic 1926 building in the Gold Coast is widely recognized as an integral part of the global dance community not only for the history of its founder but also for the essential programs important to Chicago's cultural landscape. Ruth Page Center for the Arts is home to the Ruth Page School of Dance, the Ruth Page In-Residence, the Ruth Page Subsidized Theater and Studio Rental programs and other initiatives that amplify the arts in Chicago. The building has five fully equipped studios for dance, a 218-seat theater available to the public and office space for lease. Led by Executive Director Sara Schumann, Ruth Page Center validates Ruth Page's vision to support dance in Chicago and around the world.

For more information about The Ruth Page Center and its programs visit www.RuthPage.org.