HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to Extend Run at Chicago's Catalyst Ranch
Directed by Arlo Kiss, the rotating-cast production features Kyle Reid Hass, Sage Reid Priest, and Zo.
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, the cult-classic created by John Cameron Mitchell (Text) and Stephen Trask (Music and Lyrics), has been extended by popular demand. The production will run an additional weekend through August 2 at the Catalyst Ranch (648 W. Monroe St.). This bold new staging, directed by Arlo Kiss with music directed by Jonathan James, features a distinctive rotating-cast approach.
The different casts are labeled the Children of the Sun Cast, Children of the Earth Cast, and Children of the Moon Cast; named from the hit song 'Origin of Love'. The shows will rotate through each cast in that order. The Sun Cast features Kyle Reid Hass as Hedwig, Sage Reid Priest as Yitzhak, and Zo as Tommy Gnosis. The Earth Cast features Sage Reid Priest as Hedwig, Zo as Yitzhak, and Kyle Reid Hass as Tommy Gnosis. And the Moon Cast features Zo as Hedwig, Kyle Reid Hass as Yitzhak, and Sage Reid Priest as Tommy Gnosis. Also joining the show as the unpronounceable Skszp and understudying Tommy Gnosis is Hailey Hance.
The extension will include two additional performances of The Children of the Sun and The Children of the Moon casts. During the extension, the roles usually performed by Sage Reid Priest will be performed by Hailey Hance.
Part rock concert, part confession, Hedwig takes the stage to tell her story-of East Berlin, a botched surgery, and a love that split her wide open. Driven by a live band and iconic anthems like 'The Origin of Love' and 'Midnight Radio,' the show is fierce, funny, and emotionally unfiltered.
REMAINING PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 23 - 7:00PM - Moon Cast
Friday, July 24 - 7:00PM - Sun Cast
Saturday, July 25 - 7:00PM - Earth Cast
Sunday, July 26 - 2:00PM - Moon Cast
Thursday, July 30 - 7:00PM - Sun Cast
Friday, July 31 - 7:00PM - Moon Cast
Saturday, August 1 - 7:00PM - Sun Cast
Sunday, August 2 - 2:00PM - Moon Cast
JK Entertainment will donate $1 of every ticket sold to The Trevor Project, honoring the show's legacy and investing in a future where every identity is seen, valued, and free.
JK Entertainment's production of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is directed by Arlo Kiss with music direction by Jonathan James.
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com
TICKET INFORMATION
Individual tickets priced at $35 and group sales for 5 or more are available now. For audiences interested in experiencing all three interpretations of the production, a special three-show package is available for $85. A small number of rush tickets will be sold based on availability for $20 starting 2 hours before the show. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.JKEntertainment.org/theatre/hedwig.
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