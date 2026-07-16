River Shannon to Mark 80th Anniversary With Month-Long Chicago Celebration

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River Shannon, located at 425 W. Armitage Ave in the heart of Lincoln Park, is celebrating its 80th Anniversary this August with a month-long lineup of special events, themed programming, exclusive drink specials, limited-edition merchandise, and commemorative giveaways honoring eight decades as one of Chicago's most beloved and longest-standing neighborhood bars and the 28th pub to receive a liquor license in Chicago.

Since opening its doors in 1946, River Shannon has remained a cornerstone of the Lincoln Park community, welcoming generations of neighbors, families, and their four-legged friends. Built on The Irish Tradition that "you're a guest on your first night; after that, you're a regular," River Shannon has served as a neighborhood gathering place for 80 years, creating countless memories, friendships, and traditions along the way.

“It's hard to believe River Shannon has been part of this neighborhood for 80 years,” said President and CEO of Lodge Management Group Lyn McKeaney. “The best part isn't the milestone, it's all the people who have made this place what it is. We've watched friendships grow, relationships begin, regulars become family, and dogs become neighborhood celebrities. We can't wait to raise a glass with everyone who's been part of River Shannon's story.”

Throughout August, guests can enjoy a full calendar of anniversary programming including:

Saturday, August 1 at 5pm: Bagpiper Kickoff Party featuring a commemorative anniversary pin giveaway and Cubs vs Yankees ticket giveaway

Wednesdays in August: Whiskey Wednesdays featuring rotating specials including $8 Jameson, Tullamore D.E.W., and Skrewball, plus spirit samplings

Thursday, August 6 at 6pm: Regulars Reunion celebrating generations of River Shannon regulars featuring a Chicago Bears preseason ticket giveaway

Saturday, August 8 from 12pm to 2pm: Complimentary Pet Caricature Pop-Up hosted by Modelo with $8 Modelo drafts

Thursday, August 13 at 5pm: Sam Adams Stein Holding Competition featuring $8 Sam Adams drafts

Fridays in August from 12pm to 1pm: 80¢ Bud Light Draft Power Hour

Saturday, August 15 at 2pm: Mr. & Mrs. River Shannon Elections celebrating the pub's most beloved regulars

Sunday, August 16: National Rum Day featuring $8 Bacardi cocktails

Tuesday, August 18 at 8pm: Pup of the Month Party crowning monthly winner and honoring River Shannon's dog-friendly community

Thursday, August 20 at 7pm: Where It All Began celebrating couples whose love stories began at River Shannon, plus $8 Shiner drafts

Saturday, August 22 at 6pm: 80s for 80 Years featuring throwback music, decor, and themed programming

Sunday, August 23 at 11am: Hair of the Dog Pajama Party featuring $8 Tito's Bloody Marys and $8 Pizzas

Thursday, August 27 at 6pm: Bring Your Neighbor Night inviting neighbors to bring a friend to River Shannon, featuring Pacifico samplings

Saturday, August 29 at 11am: Dog Days of Summer Patio Party closing out the anniversary month with a dog-friendly neighborhood celebration

In addition to special events, guests can enjoy Happy Hour every Monday through Friday from 4pm to 6pm throughout August featuring $8 pizzas, $12 pitchers of Michelob Ultra and Bud Light, and $14 Stella Artois pitchers. Rotating anniversary drink specials, spirit samplings, and partner activations will also take place throughout the month.

The celebration will also feature surprise anniversary merch giveaways throughout the month including commemorative pins, anniversary shirts, pint glasses, shot glasses, bottle openers, tote bags, and more– available during select giveaway windows while supplies last. Guests can also shop limited-edition 80th Anniversary merchandise, including exclusive Cubs and White Sox patch hats, anniversary tees, bucket hats, and commemorative collectibles created especially for the celebration, online and in-venue.

River Shannon is open Monday through Friday from 12pm to 2am, Saturday from 11am to 3am, and Sunday from 11am to 2am.

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