River Butcher, Sarah Hester Ross, Joey Villagomez To Appear At The Den Theatre

One-night-only shows by West coast comics in February and March; Chicago-based comic in April. Tickets now on sale.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Uptown Music Theater Performs LES MISERABLES This Summer Photo 1 Uptown Music Theater Performs LES MISERABLES This Summer
Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare, and More Receive 2023 Heartstrings Awards, Honoring Meaningf Photo 2 Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare, and More Receive 2023 Heartstrings Awards
GREY GARDENS to Open at Big Noise Theatre Next Week Photo 3 GREY GARDENS to Open at Big Noise Theatre Next Week
Chicago Theatre Week Tickets to Go on Sale Next Week Photo 4 Chicago Theatre Week Tickets to Go on Sale Next Week

River Butcher, Sarah Hester Ross, Joey Villagomez To Appear At The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre has announced upcoming appearances by River Butcher, Sarah Hester Ross, and Joey Villagomez on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.
 

River Butcher

 

February 22, 2024 - 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

River Butcher is a Los Angeles-based standup comic, actor, and writer. His first half-hour special “A Different Kind of Dude” debuted on Comedy Central's Youtube channel and was called “a masterclass in culture war commentary” by Esquire.com. The special also garnered the title of “Some of the Best Jokes of 2022 So Far.”

River recently wrote on the FX pilot “Belated,” previously wrote for “A League of Their Own,” and created/starred in/wrote the critically acclaimed and GLAAD award-nominated tv show “Take My Wife.” You may have also seen him as non-binary standup comic Lindsay Brady on “Good Trouble” and Adam Conover's sibling on “Adam Ruins Everything” or queer dinner guest Denim in the hit movie “Friendsgiving.”

He has done standup all over the country, the globe, and the screen, including Ellen, Conan, Comedy Central, and HBO. River was named one of Vanity Fair's “Ten Comics to Watch” at comedy's prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal in 2017, just 6 years after doing his first stand-up open mic. He just recorded his first hour special in Portland, set to be released on YouTube this year.

Sarah Hester Ross

 

March 24, 2024 - 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Sarah Hester Ross is a Las Vegas headliner, Musical Comedian and Social Media Star. Sarah has been named “Best Comedian” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Best “One Woman Show” by Las Vegas Weekly and was featured on “America's Got Talent” and over 20 million streams worldwide of her music.

Sarah is so unique there isn't a box created to put her in. Yet, with her soulful singer-songwriter chops, she is putting out music that makes you think Sara Bareilles meets Janis Joplin. Then she turns to her hilarious and unique comedy tunes that have garnered more 2.3 million followers on TikTok, 215k on Instagram and that has her being compared to comedians like Bo Burnham and Rachel Bloom. Then put her on stage she merges the two boxes to make her own unique entertainment experience.

With credits in her one woman music and comedy show and her self produced comedy album “It's All A Joke”, you've also seen her at Jimmy Kimmels, LA Comedy Club, The ‪Laugh Factory‬ at the Tropicana Hotel. Now you can she her weekly at The Bar at Time Square at NYNY Hotel and Casino, piano bar. 

Joey Villagomez

 

April 7, 2024 - 7:15 p.m. 

Tickets: $22 - $37

Joey Villagomez, has been performing stand up comedy for over 15 years. He was part of the TBS Just For Laughs Chicago Festival and appeared on Paul Rodriguez's New Latin Kings of Comedy Tour. Joey has performed at clubs including The Hollywood Laugh Factory, The World Famous Comedy Store and The Hollywood Improv. He is currently part of The All Things Comedy Network and is featured on the Comedy Central stand up series, Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre Photo
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre

Drury Lane Theatre has revealed the cast of Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Elizabeth Margolius. See photos below!

2
Tribute to Barry Manilow Comes to the Raue Center For The Arts in February Photo
Tribute to Barry Manilow Comes to the Raue Center For The Arts in February

Raue Center For The Arts will present a tribute concert to the legendary pop icon Barry Manilow on Sunday, February 11 at 2 pm.  The concert will feature Mark Sanders, Broadway actor, and recording artist, along with his live band, performing Manilow's chart-topping hits.

3
Cast Set for ANTIGONE at Court Theatre Photo
Cast Set for ANTIGONE at Court Theatre

Court Theatre has revealed the cast for 'Antigone,' a timely masterwork by Sophocles. Directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent and featuring Nicholas Rudall's translation, this production concludes Court Theatre's Oedipus Trilogy.

4
A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) to Begin Performances at Steppenwolf Thea Photo
A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) to Begin Performances at Steppenwolf Theatre in February

Steppenwolf Theatre presents the world premiere of 'a home what howls (or the house what was ravine)' by Matthew Paul Olmos.

More Hot Stories For You

Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane TheatreCast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre
Tribute to Barry Manilow Comes to the Raue Center For The Arts in FebruaryTribute to Barry Manilow Comes to the Raue Center For The Arts in February
Cast Set for ANTIGONE at Court TheatreCast Set for ANTIGONE at Court Theatre
A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) to Begin Performances at Steppenwolf Theatre in FebruaryA HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) to Begin Performances at Steppenwolf Theatre in February

Videos

Director James Robinson on Blanchard's CHAMPION Video
Director James Robinson on Blanchard's CHAMPION
Susan V. Booth on Margaret Atwood & THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre Video
Susan V. Booth on Margaret Atwood & THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre
Go Inside Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES Meet and Greet Video
Go Inside Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES Meet and Greet
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Derrick Procell in Chicago Derrick Procell
Raue Center For The Arts (2/15-2/15)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
Las Locas Comedy Presents: Chingona Comedy Hour -January 2024 in Chicago Las Locas Comedy Presents: Chingona Comedy Hour -January 2024
Laugh Factory (2/01-2/01)
Sunsets: Two Acts on a Beach in Chicago Sunsets: Two Acts on a Beach
Open Space Arts (2/02-2/18)
The St. John Passion in Chicago The St. John Passion
Harris Theater for Music and Dance (3/11-3/11)
Highway Patrol in Chicago Highway Patrol
Goodman Theatre in the Albert (1/20-2/18)
123 Andrés in Chicago 123 Andrés
The Center for Performing Arts (2/07-2/07)
The Cher Show in Chicago The Cher Show
Peoria Civic Center (6/04-6/05)
DEAN Z: The Ultimate Elvis in Chicago DEAN Z: The Ultimate Elvis
Rosemont Theatre (1/29-1/26)
SOUL MIGRATION in Chicago SOUL MIGRATION
The Center for Performing Arts (4/13-4/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You