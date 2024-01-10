River Butcher, Sarah Hester Ross, Joey Villagomez To Appear At The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre has announced upcoming appearances by River Butcher, Sarah Hester Ross, and Joey Villagomez on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



River Butcher

February 22, 2024 - 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

River Butcher is a Los Angeles-based standup comic, actor, and writer. His first half-hour special “A Different Kind of Dude” debuted on Comedy Central's Youtube channel and was called “a masterclass in culture war commentary” by Esquire.com. The special also garnered the title of “Some of the Best Jokes of 2022 So Far.”

River recently wrote on the FX pilot “Belated,” previously wrote for “A League of Their Own,” and created/starred in/wrote the critically acclaimed and GLAAD award-nominated tv show “Take My Wife.” You may have also seen him as non-binary standup comic Lindsay Brady on “Good Trouble” and Adam Conover's sibling on “Adam Ruins Everything” or queer dinner guest Denim in the hit movie “Friendsgiving.”

He has done standup all over the country, the globe, and the screen, including Ellen, Conan, Comedy Central, and HBO. River was named one of Vanity Fair's “Ten Comics to Watch” at comedy's prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal in 2017, just 6 years after doing his first stand-up open mic. He just recorded his first hour special in Portland, set to be released on YouTube this year.

March 24, 2024 - 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Sarah Hester Ross is a Las Vegas headliner, Musical Comedian and Social Media Star. Sarah has been named “Best Comedian” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Best “One Woman Show” by Las Vegas Weekly and was featured on “America's Got Talent” and over 20 million streams worldwide of her music.

Sarah is so unique there isn't a box created to put her in. Yet, with her soulful singer-songwriter chops, she is putting out music that makes you think Sara Bareilles meets Janis Joplin. Then she turns to her hilarious and unique comedy tunes that have garnered more 2.3 million followers on TikTok, 215k on Instagram and that has her being compared to comedians like Bo Burnham and Rachel Bloom. Then put her on stage she merges the two boxes to make her own unique entertainment experience.

With credits in her one woman music and comedy show and her self produced comedy album “It's All A Joke”, you've also seen her at Jimmy Kimmels, LA Comedy Club, The ‪Laugh Factory‬ at the Tropicana Hotel. Now you can she her weekly at The Bar at Time Square at NYNY Hotel and Casino, piano bar.

Joey Villagomez

April 7, 2024 - 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $37

Joey Villagomez, has been performing stand up comedy for over 15 years. He was part of the TBS Just For Laughs Chicago Festival and appeared on Paul Rodriguez's New Latin Kings of Comedy Tour. Joey has performed at clubs including The Hollywood Laugh Factory, The World Famous Comedy Store and The Hollywood Improv. He is currently part of The All Things Comedy Network and is featured on the Comedy Central stand up series, Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers.