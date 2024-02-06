Rikki Lee Travolta & Deborah Swinford to Star in LOVE LETTERS at Steel Beam Theatre

Chicagoland’s Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles, IL will be presenting a special limited engagement fundraiser of A.R. Gurney’s romantic masterpiece LOVE LETTERS for six performances only: February 23, 24, 25 and March 1, 2, 3.



The production will star award-winning actor Rikki Lee Travolta and celebrated Chicago actress Deborah Swinford under the direction of Heartstrings Award- winning director Regina Belt-Daniels.

Travolta has been a Chicago favorite since coming to the city to star in “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding,” turning it into one of the city’s biggest hits. He has gone on to a successful career spanning theatre, film, television, music, and literature. As a national theatrical headliner, Travolta is known for selling out theatres in such productions as “West Side Story,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and “Rent.” His rich film career includes work with Academy Award winner Ron Howard and a 2023 Best Actor Award from the Midwest Film Festival for his role in “The Sleight.”

Swinford is a Shakespearean-trained actress whose credits range from heavy drama to riotous comedies. She co-starred with Travolta in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” in the 1990s, resulting in rave reviews and a lifelong friendship. “Love Letters” marks the pair’s first onstage pairing since the Tennessee Williams classic.



Director Belt-Daniels won the 2022 Heartstrings Award for her helming of “I Hate Hamlet” – which starred Travolta as a haplessly untalented TV heartthrob signed to play Hamlet. Travolta also previously worked with Belt-Daniels on “Mornings at Seven.”

“'Love Letters' is definitely a play that touches the heart,” says Belt-Daniels. “And what better way to cap off the romantic nature of this time of year as well as raise money to keep the performing arts alive at Steel Beam?”

Celebrated scenic artist Barry Norton is painting a one-of-a-kind mural to be featured in Steel Beam Theatre's “Love Letters” fundraiser.

Steel Beam Theatre has been providing quality professional theatre to Chicago’s Western suburbs since 1999. The theatre has served as the launching point for many of the city’s top actors. The group has won numerous awards under artistic director Marge Uhlarik-Boller – but is now in crisis.

Together, with managing director Catie Early, Uhlarik-Boller guided the theatre through surviving the COVID-19 shutdown. However, a governmental agency's processing error is delaying grants for Steel Beam, as well as other theatres, leaving the theatre in dire circumstances.

“Steel Beam Theatre needs a little extra love and tenderness right now in the form of financial support, and seeing a top-tier production of one of modern time’s best romantic scripts being performed by two of the area’s premier talents is one way people can do that,” explains Early.

“The performing arts are an incredibly important part of our society. It is my honor and privilege to help Steel Beam Theatre continue in its mission to provide thought-provoking theatre that touches the heart,” says Travolta. “We’re doing six performances of 'Love Letters' to raise money for Steel Beam Theatre. Let’s make sure all six shows are completely sold out.”

To book tickets for Rikki Lee Travolta and Deborah Swinford in LOVE LETTERS to benefit Steel Beam Theatre in its time of need visit Click Here.