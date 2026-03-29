Review: THEATER OF THE MIND Presented by Goodman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THEATER OF THE MIND is an engaging, interactive, and fun tour through the senses. Co-created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar with direction from Andrew Scoville, this is a fully immersive and genuinely unique show. It’s also challenging to review because I don’t want to spoil any of the surprises or the show’s intricate illusions. The less you know going in, the better.



At a high level, a guide named David (played by one of many Chicago actors — and at my showtime — played by the terrific Kelli Simpkins) takes participants through his memory palace. As audiences walk through the different rooms of the space, David walks them through different memories.

Ultimately, THEATER OF THE MIND is more akin to a magic and illusion show than a play. Accordingly, the only element of the show I didn’t think totally worked was David’s storyline. While most of David’s monologues focus on introducing viewers to the surprise and delight of the different illusions, some seem based on Byrne’s own biography (though I’d surmise loosely based). The story felt clunky and veered toward maudlin. I don’t think THEATER OF THE MIND needs a backstory to resonate; I would have preferred a more simple framing around a tour of the senses. That would have been enough to ground the piece.



THEATER OF THE MIND thrives the most at its illusions and in the constant surprises throughout the show’s one hour and 15 minutes. I appreciate that the experience is interactive without being in your face. There’s some audience participation, but Simpkins was a respectful and warm guide. She brought a genial and grounded presence to David; her take on the role was sincere and down to earth. Just as sense perception changes the illusions of the show, so too would any particular David characterize the experience. That’s definitely part of the fun: The different Davids and the unique reactions of the audience members make each performance one-of-a-kind.



Definitely wear comfy shoes for this one — it requires a lot of walking through the rooms. I immensely appreciate that THEATER OF THE MIND’s creative team also builds in ample opportunities to sit during the experience. Don’t worry — you won’t be standing for 75 minutes straight! The production also runs a tight ship — audiences enter in groups of 16 at a specific time, are greeted upon entry, and have a guide walking through the space alongside them in addition to David.



Again, I don’t want to spoil any of the tricks, but the production design is incredible and highly creative. Goodman Theatre’s production has transformed the Reid Murdoch building into a fully immersive and intricately detailed experience with more and more surprises in every room. Massive kudos to set designer Neil Patel, Costume Designer Sarita Fellows, lighting designer Jeannette Oi-Suk Yew, sound designer Cody Spencer, technology director Heidi Bosivert, and technology producer Leann Rossi. While THEATER OF THE MIND engages all the senses, the visual marvels are the most plentiful and impressive tricks of the experience.

If you enjoy magic shows or interactive experiences and are looking for a fun, unique, and not-too-serious activity, THEATER OF THE MIND has plenty of wonders to discover.

Goodman Theatre’s THEATER OF THE MIND plays the Reid Murdoch Building, 333 North Lasalle, through July 12, 2026. Tickets are $69-$99. Tickets are available online or at the Goodman’s box office, 170 North Dearborn.

Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg

Reader Reviews

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...