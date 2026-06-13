Review: THE PRODUCERS at BrightSide Theatre

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Where did I go right?

In Mel Brooks’ 2001 musical, The Producers, that is the question Max Bialystock asks when his sure-to-be worst musical ever becomes a huge hit. The Producers is the final show for the season at BrightSide Theatre. It runs through June 28. This is a BIG Broadway show. After talking with record producer David Geffen, Brooks turned his 1967 movie into a 12 time Tony winning musical. Brooks wrote the music and lyrics. He also wrote the book with Thomas Meehan. The familiar tale has producer Max Bialystock (Scott Kelley) looking for a new show to produce after Funny Boy closed in one night. Enter Leo Bloom (Michael Metcalf), an accountant, auditing Max’ books. Leo discovers an error. Max persuades him to hide the discrepancy. He agrees and after some calculations, discovers a producer could make more money with a flop than a hit. Max proposes they find the worst musical ever written, hire the worst director and actors, raise two million dollars from elderly women, produce it, close it as a flop and escape to Rio with the money. Leo quits his accountant job and the next day they start looking for the most offensive play. They find Springtime for Hitler: A Gay Romp with Adolf and Eva at Berchtesgaden, a tribute written by ex-Nazi soldier Franz Liebkind (Myles Mattsey). They find the worst director, Roger De Bris (played to the hilt by John B. Boss) and his assistant Carmen Ghia (Michael John Lynch perfectly complimenting John). Roger agrees to direct as long as the second act is written so the Germans win the War and that the play be more gay. Leo and Max return to their office to meet Swedish beauty Ulla Inga Hansen and 6 more names (Amelia Tam) who wants to audition for their next show. Max and Leo hire her as a clerical worker to keep her around. Max leaves to call elderly women from all over New York and succeeds in raising the $2 million. The second act is highlighted by the big production of Springtime for Hitler. Franz was supposed to play Hitler but he breaks his leg and Roger De Bris fills in. Max gets busted for lying about his books. Leo marries Ulla and goes to Rio. They return to help Max out. At the end of the story, Leo and Max are now producing hit after hit. Leo has always wanted a producer’s hat. Max obliges. And scene.

Mel has written a show to offend everyone but everyone is laughing so no one is really offended. He always said the best way to get back at Hitler is to make fun of him. Revenge is so sweet! Director and Jeff Award nominee, Jeffrey Cass, has brought Brooks’ vision to life in the way it was meant to be seen. Musical conductor Phil Videckis and the orchestra bring the music to full volume as it was intended. Choreographer Mary Grace Martens has this cast dancing and tapping through the story with no abandon. The talented ensemble play different parts throughout the production. They are a joy to watch.

Back to the original question – where did I go right? Apparently the answer is everywhere. This is a show to be enjoyed. This is a typical Mel show with crude comments, sexual innuendo so it might not be appropriate for kids under 17. BrightSide has done it again. Mel Brooks would be applauding from the back of the house as any producer would do. Hat or no hat!

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