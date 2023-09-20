Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Production runs through October 8 Photo by Jennifer Heim of Jennifer Heim Photography

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Jeremy Jordan to Perform at Steppenwolf Theatre This Winter Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan to Perform at Steppenwolf Theatre This Winter

Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

The Addams Family is the current production at the Metropolis Performing Arts Center in Arlington Heights and runs through October 8. The musical, written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, is the first time the familiar characters created by Charles Addams appeared on stage.

The pre-Broadway tryout was in Chicago in 2009 and starred Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia. It is nice to see the family again in Chicago. The story is centered upon daughter Wednesday falling in love with a regular guy. The charismatic Gomez is played by Enzo Donoso.

The elegant, mysterious and ghoulish Morticia is portrayed by Kaity Paschetto. Courtney San Pedro, switching between being an Addams or an ordinary girl, is daughter Wednesday. Elliott Mayeda portrays their son Pugsley, the brother with a heart. Uncle Fester, played by Josh Frink, is both hilarious and poignant.

Jenny Rudnick as Grandma shows off her hip wisdom. Dru Loman is Lucas Beineke, a bit confused but loves Wednesday. His father Mal, who used to wear Grateful Dead t-shirts and a headband, is played by Christopher Johnson. Savannah Sinclair is his wife Alice who misses the young Mal she fell in love with.

Then there is Lurch who surprises everyone and is played by Kent Joseph. The ensemble members are the deceased Addams relatives. They are in essence a Greek chorus.  The choreography by Jeni Donahue really showcases the ensemble. 

Robbie Simpson’s direction leaves the audience engaged and maybe a little nostalgic for the old black-and-white television show they remember. Aaron Kaplan and the orchestra fill the theater with a great score.

This story is about parents wanting their children to be happy and to find true love. Family is always involved in the process. In this story, mom Morticia is the last to know because Wednesday knows she will be against the marriage.

Pugsley is afraid of losing the sister he loves (even when she is torturing him). Gomez understands all about true love and Uncle Fester feels his true love is the moon which leads to the classic “To the moon, Alice” in response to Mrs. Beineke’s question as to where he is going. Fester tries to find his true love but in the end fails. Gomez already has his.

The Beinekes fall in love again. Wednesday has found her true love in Lucas. No matter what family it is, they want the best for everyone. True love is waiting. The Metropolis has The Addams Family version in all its creepy and kooky glory.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Andersonville Arts Weekend To Return This Month With Over 100 Artists Photo
Andersonville Arts Weekend To Return This Month With Over 100 Artists

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce will welcome back its 19tn annual Andersonville Arts Weekend, with the neighborhood transformed into a “walkable art gallery” from Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1, 2023.

2
Maren Morris Confirms Intimate Chicago Show in October Photo
Maren Morris Confirms Intimate Chicago Show in October

Maren Morris celebrates the release of her new EP, The Bridge, via Columbia Records with the first in a series of very special and intimate shows. Members of Maren’s recently renamed fan club, The Lunatics, may sign up for a special on-sale code, beginning now at 10am CST through tomorrow Thursday, September 21 at 11:59pm CST.

3
Nick Colletti, Mekki Leeper & More Are Coming to The Den Theatre Photo
Nick Colletti, Mekki Leeper & More Are Coming to The Den Theatre

Get ready for nights of laughter as comedians Nick Colletti, Mekki Leeper and more take the stage at The Den Theatre. Find out when and where you can catch these hilarious comedy shows and secure your tickets now. Don't miss out on an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

4
Photos: First Look at the Cast of the Chicago Premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of the Chicago Premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Get a first look at the cast of TimeLine’s Chicago premiere production of Stefano Massini and Ben Power’s internationally acclaimed and Tony Award-winning play THE LEHMAN TRILOGY. Check out all new photos here!

From This Author - Tina St. Angelo Wetzel

I live in Naperville IL, a Chicago suburb. Theater and the arts is a passion.  I have been to almost every theater venue in Chicago and the regional theaters including Drury Lane Oakbrook, Marrio... (read more about this author)

Review: HAMILTON at James M. Nederlander TheatreReview: HAMILTON at James M. Nederlander Theatre
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, ILReview: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL
Review: GYPSY A MUSICAL FABLE at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire ILReview: GYPSY A MUSICAL FABLE at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL
Review: THE PRODUCERS at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts, Skokie, ILReview: THE PRODUCERS at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts, Skokie, IL

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The Marriott Theatre (11/01-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harry Chapin at 80: A Retrospective
Arcada Theatre (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Soldier Songs
Epiphany Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
James M. Nederlander Theatre (3/26-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Up Close presents Opera Titans: The Power and Passion of Verdi, Wagner, and Puccini
The Center for Performing Arts (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From The North Country
CIBC Theatre (2/13-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You