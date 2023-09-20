Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

The Addams Family is the current production at the Metropolis Performing Arts Center in Arlington Heights and runs through October 8. The musical, written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, is the first time the familiar characters created by Charles Addams appeared on stage.

The pre-Broadway tryout was in Chicago in 2009 and starred Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia. It is nice to see the family again in Chicago. The story is centered upon daughter Wednesday falling in love with a regular guy. The charismatic Gomez is played by Enzo Donoso.

The elegant, mysterious and ghoulish Morticia is portrayed by Kaity Paschetto. Courtney San Pedro, switching between being an Addams or an ordinary girl, is daughter Wednesday. Elliott Mayeda portrays their son Pugsley, the brother with a heart. Uncle Fester, played by Josh Frink, is both hilarious and poignant.

Jenny Rudnick as Grandma shows off her hip wisdom. Dru Loman is Lucas Beineke, a bit confused but loves Wednesday. His father Mal, who used to wear Grateful Dead t-shirts and a headband, is played by Christopher Johnson. Savannah Sinclair is his wife Alice who misses the young Mal she fell in love with.

Then there is Lurch who surprises everyone and is played by Kent Joseph. The ensemble members are the deceased Addams relatives. They are in essence a Greek chorus. The choreography by Jeni Donahue really showcases the ensemble.

Robbie Simpson’s direction leaves the audience engaged and maybe a little nostalgic for the old black-and-white television show they remember. Aaron Kaplan and the orchestra fill the theater with a great score.

This story is about parents wanting their children to be happy and to find true love. Family is always involved in the process. In this story, mom Morticia is the last to know because Wednesday knows she will be against the marriage.

Pugsley is afraid of losing the sister he loves (even when she is torturing him). Gomez understands all about true love and Uncle Fester feels his true love is the moon which leads to the classic “To the moon, Alice” in response to Mrs. Beineke’s question as to where he is going. Fester tries to find his true love but in the end fails. Gomez already has his.

The Beinekes fall in love again. Wednesday has found her true love in Lucas. No matter what family it is, they want the best for everyone. True love is waiting. The Metropolis has The Addams Family version in all its creepy and kooky glory.