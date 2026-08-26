Kokandy's JEKYLL & HYDE Extended Through Early November

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Kokandy Productions’ revival of JEKYLL & HYDE will be extended through through November 8. For a frightfully good group night, discounted group rates for parties of 10 or more may be purchased beginning today, Wednesday, August 26 at 10:00 AM.

Leading the Jekyll & Hyde cast this Halloween season at the theatre are Jeff Award winners David Moreland (Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde), Ava Lane Stovall (Lucy Harris), and Emily McCormick (Emma Carew). Also featured are Jake Elkins (Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde alternate), Dani Pike (Lucy Harris alternate), Nathan Calaranan (Sir Danvers Carew), Ismael Garcia (Lord Savage) (they/he), Joe Giovannetti (Gabriel John Utterson), Jon Parker Jackson (Bishop of Basingstoke) (he/they), Quinn Kelch (Simon Stride, Spider) (he/him), Quinn Rigg (General Lord Glossop, Bisset), Gabby Sauceda-Koziol (Sir Archibold Proops) (she/her), Quinn Simmons (Nellie, Poole) (they/he/she), Maiko Terazawa (Lady Beaconsfield), and Kevin Webb (Gabriel John Utterson) (he/him). Understudies are Jeffrey Gougis Jr (Sir Danvers Carew, Gabriel John Utterson), Emily Ling Mei (Emma Carew) (she/her), and Anna Seibert (Lucy Harris) (she/her). Swings are Andrew Lund, Halli Morgan, Caitlin Preuss, and Jaxson Smith.

The distinguished creative team for Jekyll & Hyde, conceived for the stage by Steve Cuden & Frank Wildhorn and based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson, features a book & lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Frank Wildhorn, orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg, arrangements by Jason Howland, direction by Derek Van Barham, music direction by Nick Sula, and choreography by Brenda Didier.

ABOUT JEKYLL & HYDE

Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical. The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.

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