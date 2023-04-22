Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL

The production runs through June 4.

Apr. 22, 2023  

You gave us our voice.

This, simply stated, is the crux of School Rock, the current production at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, and oh my, what voices. Nick Druzbanski's portrayal of Dewey Finn, the unemployed former rocker with dreams of winning the battle of the bands, is a masterful work of storytelling. He does it all and in this show it is nonstop. Dewey is freeloading off his former rocker bandmate and best friend Ned Schneebly (Jackson Evans) and his girlfriend Patty Di Marco (Lucy Godinez). Dewey needs money to pay the rent and other expenses so when he intercepts a call for Ned to substitute teach with a hefty pay, he takes the job. At school he meets the principal Rosalie Mullins (Veronica Garza who can match Nick's vocals), assistant principal Ms. Sheinkopf (scene stealing Mary Robin Roth), the teachers and then the KIDS. He hears them playing classical music but then gets them to be part of the rock band he is putting together. They are reluctant at first because they are being prepared to go to Yale and Harvard. They are also very unhappy and Dewey picks up on this. There is an incredibly touching moment when the kids confront their parents about not truly knowing who they are. Dewey and the kids begin to prepare for the battle of the bands with great intensity and talent. A side note - the kids play all the instruments and are amazing. Dewey meets with Miss Mullins at a local dive to persuade her to allow them to go on the "field trip". He discovers she is a huge Stevie Nicks fan, puts a song on the jukebox and Miss Mullins lets it all go! The parents show up at the band battle dismayed that their children are doing this. Once it becomes apparent that the kids will not quit the band because of Dewey's compassion and seeing their talents, the parents become outright fans. Our story ends with a rockin' cast and audience.

These talented kids will leave you breathless and shaking your head in wonder. Nick's performance is one for the ages. Veronica's transformation from principal to powerhouse vocalist is spellbinding. Kayla Norris as Tomika Spencer-Williams and her rendition of Amazing Grace is a goosebump moment. Trent Stork's superb direction tells this story flawlessly. The book is by Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes, music and lyrics by Glenn Slater, Mike White, Samuel Buonagurio, Warren Fitzgerald and Jack Black and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The combined talent of scenic designer Michelle Lilly, lighting designer Greg Hofmann, sound designer Adam Rosenthal, projection designer Mike Tutaj and electronic music designer Ethan Deppe gives the audience a true rock experience in their face. Bravo. The choreography by Isaiah Silvia-Chandley is so energetic and upbeat you will be tapping along and dancing in your seat. The band under the direction of Kory Danielson is full rock.

If you have ever had anyone in your life who has given you compassion, really heard what you were saying, gave you the chance to believe in yourself , didn't hold you back and celebrated you, this is a must see. You will remember who they are and you will give thanks for them. The Paramount has staged a story that will touch you, move you and brings out the dreamer. We've all been there.




From This Author - Tina St. Angelo Wetzel

I live in Naperville IL, a Chicago suburb. Theater and the arts is a passion.  I have been to almost every theater venue in Chicago and the regional theaters including Drury Lane Oakbrook, Mar... (read more about this author)


April 22, 2023

