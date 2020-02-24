Review Roundup: THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS at Paramount Theatre - What Did the Critics Think?

Paramount Theatre presents the world premiere musical The Secret of My Success. Based on the 1987 Universal Pictures hit movie starring Michael J. Fox, The Secret of My Success is a wildly funny new musical about corporate culture, unbridled ambition, mistaken identity and making your own way in life.

The book is by Broadway veterans Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Greenberg also directs. Music and lyrics are by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, the same duo behind such hit musicals as Diary of a Wimpy Kid and How Can You Run with a Shell on Your Back? Paramount New Works Development Director Amber Mark is choreographer.

Catey Sullivan, Chicago Sun-Times: Paramount has taken the bones of a trash heap movie and phoenixed them into something entertaining and commercially viable. "The Secret of My Success" could be the lightning-strike new musical that actually has the potential for Broadway.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Schmuckler and Mahler's score really is a notable achievement. One song, "Ferry Ride," beautifully sung by the very charming Morton, will really reach your heart, I think. Not unlike their peers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Mahler and Schmuckler not only can make songs bounce and climb, but there's a sweetness to their work, an inherent understanding of the fears that lie in even the most ebullient expressions of love. And Rosen and Greenberg's work is a great match for them.

Let's Play, Chicago Now: Paramount Theatre can proudly poke out their theatrical chest with this spectacular musical, The Secrets of My Success. From the brilliance of the music and lyrics from Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, the choreographer from Amber Mak, and orchestrator from Charlie Rosen and costume designer from Mara Blumenfeld, this play is a masterpiece of fun.

Suzanne, Magnuson, Splash Magazines: It seems a strange pick, but not so much when you see what they've done with it. And it is WELL worth seeing what they've done. This thing is a genuine world premiere and you have the chance to see it before it goes to Broadway. And you should, because it's a great night of theatre.

