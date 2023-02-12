Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre

Review: INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre

The production runs through March 19.

Feb. 12, 2023  

Be careful what you wish for. Things are not as they seem...

The new production at Paramount Theatre in Aurora is the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine adult fairytale Into the Woods. All of the tales are interwoven throughout the 3 hour production. The directors, Jim Corti and Trent Stork, have crafted a stunning journey for the audience. The set designed by Jeffrey D. Kmiec of the woods is a treat for the eyes and senses. Jose Santiago's lighting seamlessly moves through the woods. The audience feels as though they are a part of the set. Even though the story is dark, Jordan Ross' costumes brighten the set and the colors just pop. The gowns for the Prince's festival are exquisite. Kory Danielson and the brilliant Paramount Orchestra perform the Sondheim score as originally orchestrated.

Larry Yando, in his Paramount debut (last seen as Ebenezer Scrooge at the Goodman), is the Narrator and the Mysterious Man. As the Narrator, he tells us the stories of each character and why they are going into the woods. The Baker and the Baker's Wife (Stephen Schellhardt and Sarah Bockel), Cinderella (Hannah Louise Fernandes), Jack (Will Koski), his mother (Christine Bunuan), Little Red Ridinghood (Lucy Panush), Rapunzel (Molly Hernandez) become a part of each story due to the Witch (Natalie Weiss) having cast a spell on the Baker so that he and his wife cannot have children. In order to reverse the curse, the couple must get one item from Jack, Red, Cinderella and Rapunzel. Thus their stories are entwined. As these stories are told, in Mr. Sondheim's tale, we find out that what have heard from childhood is not necessarily correct. Cinderella has problems getting back home before midnight after an encounter with the Baker's Wife. With Jack, his cow (wonderfully handled by Adam Fane) and the beans it turns out there are 2 beanstalks thus 2 giants, a Mr. and Mrs. Rapunzel is being held in a doorless tower by her mother the Witch. Rapunzel has a Prince (Devin DeSantis) despite the tower. Act One ends with a happy ending with Cinderella marrying her Prince (Alex Syiek).

Act Two takes a different turn with several of our characters being killed. Cinderella discovers that she doesn't want to be a princess so she escapes from the castle to the woods. The kingdom is now threatened by Mrs. Giant seeking revenge on the murder of her husband. Rapunzel leaves her tower for the world but is not happy. The Baker's Wife loses her life when a tree falls on her when Mrs. Giant is stomping around. The Baker, Jack, Cinderella, her birds, and Red come together to devise a plan to kill Mrs. Giant. The birds attack Mrs. Giant and throw her off so that Jack can use his slingshot with perfection. The Baker, Jack, Red, and Cinderella find themselves alone. Each has lost family. They decide they will live together and take care of each other. Now they must start over. Both Princes have new brides too - Cinderella's Prince is with Sleeping Beauty and Rapunzel's is with Snow White. Fairytaleland.

Sondheim perfectionist or not, this is a visually and vocally stunning production. Children under 16 should not be in attendance. This is an adult fairytale with adult themes. The Paramount has recreated an exceptional evening of theater. Enjoy the tale but again, be careful what you wish for. It might not turn out the way you intended. Perhaps a visit to the woods...




Photos: First Look at Collaboraction Theatre Companys TRIAL IN THE DELTA: THE MURDER OF EM Photo
Photos: First Look at Collaboraction Theatre Company's TRIAL IN THE DELTA: THE MURDER OF EMMETT TILL
Collaboraction Theatre has released production photos for Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till, a live, fully-produced stage production during Black History Month, running February 9-19, 2023 at and co-presented with The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Natalie Weiss and More in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre has release production photos for Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's brilliant reimagining of the Grimm Brothers fairy tales, which runs through March 19, 2023. Check out the photos here!
Photos: Get a Sneak Peek at the Cast of YOURE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatr Photo
Photos: Get a Sneak Peek at the Cast of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences
Get a first look at YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences!
Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears Exhibition to Open at The Art Institute Of Chic Photo
'Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears' Exhibition to Open at The Art Institute Of Chicago This Month
The Art Institute will present Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears, which explores the pivotal decade of the 1930s, when Salvador Dalí emerged as the inventor of his own personal brand of Surrealism.

From This Author - Tina St. Angelo Wetzel

I live in Naperville IL, a Chicago suburb. Theater and the arts is a passion.  I have been to almost every theater venue in Chicago and the regional theaters including Drury Lane Oakbrook, Mar... (read more about this author)


Review: INTO THE WOODS at Paramount TheatreReview: INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
February 12, 2023

What did our critic think of INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre?
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, ILReview: A CHORUS LINE at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL
February 3, 2023

What did our critic think of A CHORUS LINE at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL? A Chorus Line, Michael Bennett's iconic love letter to performers on the line anywhere, opened last night at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. How do I write about this show which holds a special place in my heart? During the late '70s and '80s, I saw ACL 13 times at the Auditorium, Shubert and Blackstone theaters. I was lucky to see Bebe Neuwirth, Robert Lupone and Tony Teague in lead roles. Director Jane Lanier has preserved Michael's vision from 1975 including original choreography by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian and book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. Jane, I (and countless others) cannot thank you enough. There were a few updates which were subtle and worked perfectly. The costumes designed by Sarah Cubbage and Heather C. Jackson were done with nuance from Theoni V. Aldredge's original Broadway design. Andrew Boyce's recreation of the mirrors was breathtaking. Lighting has been a special part of ACL and Julie Mack's design was awe inspiring. Christopher Sargent conducting the orchestra brought to life once again Marvin Hamlisch's toe tapping, humming and singing along score and Edward Kleban's lyrics.
Review: BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire ILReview: BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL
February 2, 2023

What did our critic think of Big Fish? The new theater season has begun. The current production at Marriott Theatre is Big Fish which is based upon the novel by Daniel Wallace and the Columbia Motion Picture written by John August. The book is by John August and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Under the direction of Henry Godinez and associate director and choreographer Tommy Rapley, this story of a big fish, a witch, Karl the giant, a mermaid and a circus run by a werewolf are brought to life in all their glory. In the end, though, it is about love and family.
Review: LITTLE WOMEN at First Folio Theatre, Oak Brook ILReview: LITTLE WOMEN at First Folio Theatre, Oak Brook IL
December 19, 2022

What did our critic think of LITTLE WOMEN at First Folio Theatre, Oak Brook IL? The current production at First Folio Theatre in Oak Brook is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic coming of age story during the Civil War of the four March sisters - Little Women. Most of us of a certain age read this book more than once. There are at least 4 film versions including the original (and in my opinion - the best) from 1933 starring Katharine Hepburn as Jo.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Goodman Theatre, ChicagoReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Goodman Theatre, Chicago
November 29, 2022

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre, Chicago?
share