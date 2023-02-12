Review: INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre

Be careful what you wish for. Things are not as they seem...

The new production at Paramount Theatre in Aurora is the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine adult fairytale Into the Woods. All of the tales are interwoven throughout the 3 hour production. The directors, Jim Corti and Trent Stork, have crafted a stunning journey for the audience. The set designed by Jeffrey D. Kmiec of the woods is a treat for the eyes and senses. Jose Santiago's lighting seamlessly moves through the woods. The audience feels as though they are a part of the set. Even though the story is dark, Jordan Ross' costumes brighten the set and the colors just pop. The gowns for the Prince's festival are exquisite. Kory Danielson and the brilliant Paramount Orchestra perform the Sondheim score as originally orchestrated.

Larry Yando, in his Paramount debut (last seen as Ebenezer Scrooge at the Goodman), is the Narrator and the Mysterious Man. As the Narrator, he tells us the stories of each character and why they are going into the woods. The Baker and the Baker's Wife (Stephen Schellhardt and Sarah Bockel), Cinderella (Hannah Louise Fernandes), Jack (Will Koski), his mother (Christine Bunuan), Little Red Ridinghood (Lucy Panush), Rapunzel (Molly Hernandez) become a part of each story due to the Witch (Natalie Weiss) having cast a spell on the Baker so that he and his wife cannot have children. In order to reverse the curse, the couple must get one item from Jack, Red, Cinderella and Rapunzel. Thus their stories are entwined. As these stories are told, in Mr. Sondheim's tale, we find out that what have heard from childhood is not necessarily correct. Cinderella has problems getting back home before midnight after an encounter with the Baker's Wife. With Jack, his cow (wonderfully handled by Adam Fane) and the beans it turns out there are 2 beanstalks thus 2 giants, a Mr. and Mrs. Rapunzel is being held in a doorless tower by her mother the Witch. Rapunzel has a Prince (Devin DeSantis) despite the tower. Act One ends with a happy ending with Cinderella marrying her Prince (Alex Syiek).

Act Two takes a different turn with several of our characters being killed. Cinderella discovers that she doesn't want to be a princess so she escapes from the castle to the woods. The kingdom is now threatened by Mrs. Giant seeking revenge on the murder of her husband. Rapunzel leaves her tower for the world but is not happy. The Baker's Wife loses her life when a tree falls on her when Mrs. Giant is stomping around. The Baker, Jack, Cinderella, her birds, and Red come together to devise a plan to kill Mrs. Giant. The birds attack Mrs. Giant and throw her off so that Jack can use his slingshot with perfection. The Baker, Jack, Red, and Cinderella find themselves alone. Each has lost family. They decide they will live together and take care of each other. Now they must start over. Both Princes have new brides too - Cinderella's Prince is with Sleeping Beauty and Rapunzel's is with Snow White. Fairytaleland.

Sondheim perfectionist or not, this is a visually and vocally stunning production. Children under 16 should not be in attendance. This is an adult fairytale with adult themes. The Paramount has recreated an exceptional evening of theater. Enjoy the tale but again, be careful what you wish for. It might not turn out the way you intended. Perhaps a visit to the woods...