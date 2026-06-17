Photos: DESERTED is Now Playing at Redtwist Theatre
Performances will run through August 2.
All new photos have been released from Redtwist Theatre's production of Deserted, now playing through August 2. This world premiere is by Melanie Coffey and directed by Laura Sturm, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Check out the photos below!
The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. with a total running time of two hours including one intermission. Single tickets are now on sale for $10 - $60 online, with discounts available for seniors, students and veterans with pay-what-you-can for all Friday night performances.
Jodie and Emma don't want to live in the city anymore. With dreams of a new life, a will to work hard and a generous grant, they set out into a desertified landscape. They nurture their garden in a dying world, but between a scorching climate and a very hungry neighbor, farming provides more challenges than anticipated. The couple struggles to plant their own roots and comes to realize growing on dead land may be a bigger challenge than expected. Will a dying Earth leave them deserted?
The Deserted cast includes Macaria Chaparro Martinez (she/they, Jodie); Hannah McCauley* (she/her, Emma); Emma Mansfield (she/they, Neighbor); Shenise Danyel* (she/her, Cam) and Dontaye Albert (he/him, Hiker).
The Deserted production team includes Melanie Coffey (she/her, playwright); Laura Sturm* (she/her, director); Wicker Laipple (they/they, assistant director); Michael Dias (he/him, fight director); Eliot Colin* (they/they, dramaturg); Courtney Abbott (she/they, intimacy director); Moe Kuhlmann (they/she, stage manager); Eric Luchen* (he/him, scenic designer); Leo Bassow* (he/him, props designer); Natalie Schoch (she/her, costume designer); Seojung Jang (she/her, lighting designer); Autumn R Dancy (she/her, sound designer); Dusty Brown* (they/they, technical director/executive artistic director); Joshua Servantez* (he/him, casting director) and Raine DeDominici* (they/she, production manager).
Photo Credit: Tom McGrath Photography
Hannah McCauley and Macaria Chaparro Martinez
Macaria Chaparro Martinez and Hannah McCauley
Hannah McCauley, Macaria Chaparro Martinez and Emma Mansfield
Hannah McCauley
Hannah McCauley
Macaria Chaparro Martinez and Emma Mansfield
Macaria Chaparro Martinez, Shenise Danyel and Hannah McCauley
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