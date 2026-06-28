Review: AS YOU LIKE IT presented by Midsommer Flight

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There’s nothing quite like the gentle strum of a mandolin through the open breeze of a public park to make you fully appreciate both the arrival of summer and the magic of live theater. The live theater in question: Shakespeare’s As You Like It. The public park: Chicago Women’s Park and Garden — but only for three nights! Six different Chicago Park District parks will be transformed into natural stages over six weeks by Midsommer Flight’s production this summer, presented as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series.

Directed by Beth Wolf, As You Like It is a vibrant and playful romantic comedy that features many classic Shakespeare elements: brotherly disputes, swapped gender roles, a Court Jester, entangled webs of love, joys and follies of human nature. After Rosalind (Stephanie Mattos) is banished from court by her uncle (Barry Irving), she flees to the Forest of Arden disguised as a man with her cousin Celia (Ebby Offord) and jester Touchstone (Chase Wheaton-Werle). Pursuing her is her lover Orlando (Thomas Russell), who is also fleeing his brother Oliver (Ian Voltaire Deanes).

In the forest, we meet the singing trio Jaques (Jack Morsovillo), First Lord (Connor O. Locklin), and Amiens (Riley Samuel Merritt). Equipped with a mandolin, guitar, cajón, bodhrán, and egg shaker, the music and harmonies from Locklin, Merritt, and Morsovillo, the composer and music director, is a delightful standout element of the show. Serving both as scene transitions and as a character development point for the melancholic Jaques, the musical interludes were so tranquil, enchanting, and at times, energetic, I would come sit in a park and just listen to these three perform a whole Shakespeare concert if I could.

We also meet shepherds Silvius (Brandon Beach), Audrey (Jennifer Mohr), and Phebe (Triniti Cruz), who entangle themselves with Touchstone and Rosalind, disguised as Ganymede, and round out the eternal search for love that we’re all looking for, in a forest or elsewhere.

What truly elevates this show is the extremely talented cast that breathes life into every line and turn of phrase with a masterful command of the difficult material that is Shakespeare, particularly the strong female leads. Rosalind and Celia’s sisterly relationship is the heart of this show. Anyone who’s been in the trenches of sisterhood is sure to recognize the loving disgust that Celia exudes as the enamored Rosalind fawns over Orlando — whether they’re the Celia or Rosalind. Wheaton-Werle’s comedic role as the jester gets plenty of laughs, but the entire cast brings the humor in every scene, from their exasperated facial expressions, quiet quips, spatial comedy, exaggerated reactions, and overall chemistry that turns each foible and jest into a very realistic and compelling portrayal of human connection.

The beauty of performing in a park is the boundless and limitless nature of the set. As characters run in full-speed from every corner and hide among the bushes, the natural stage helps transport us to the forest where this plays out. The stage also allows for audience participation, from love notes on trees to whispered asides to a joyful dance at the end. Rachel M. Sypniewski’s costume design stands out with its style and color, particularly Celia’s dark teal dress that really pops against the trees. The actors do a great job projecting into the open space with no mics, which is how this would have been performed back in the day. We also get a brilliantly choreographed fight scene in the beginning between Orlando and an arrogant Charles (Locklin), directed by Russell.

Rounding out the production team is Jeremiah Barr (Scenic/Props Designer), WIll Wilhelm (Text Coach), Bryson David Hoff (Vocal Coach), Courtney Abbott (Intimacy Director), Becca Holloway (Casting Director), Hailey Piorek (Stage Manager), Chloe Steuber (Assistant Stage Manager), and Joshua Pennington (Assistant Director).

I’m no stranger to Shakespeare in the park performances, having attended many in Ann Arbor and Dayton. But this was my first Midsommer Flight production, and it was so full of life, love, and laughter that I can see how the company has become synonymous with high-quality theater.

Bask in the breeze and sunlight that this Chicago summer has to offer and grab a blanket or chair to a music-filled performance of As You Like It before it closes on August 2. A healthy dose of outdoor Shakespearean comedy is sure to be the antidote to any melancholy you may be experiencing.

All performances are at 6pm with free admission. You can find the location schedule below, and learn more on the Midsommer Flight website.

June 26, 27, 28 at Chicago Women’s Park and Garden, 1801 S. Indiana Avenue, 60616

July 2, 3, 5 at Gross (Theodore) Park, 2708 W Lawrence Avenue, 60625

July 10, 11, 12 at Nichols Park, 1355 E 53rd Street, 60615

July 17, 18, 19 at Kelvyn Park, 4438 W Wrightwood, 60639

July 24, 25, 26 at Winnemac Park, 5100 N Leavitt, 60625

July 31, August 1, 2 at Touhy Park, 7348 N Paulina Avenue, 60626

Photo credit: Steven Townshend, Distant Era

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