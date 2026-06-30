Photos: Midsommer Flight Presents AS YOU LIKE IT

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Production photos have been released for Midsommer Flight's As You Like It, the company's 13th free summer Shakespeare production. Check out the photos below.

Directed by Founding Artistic Director Beth Wolf, As You Like It opened on June 26 and continues through August 2 in six Chicago Park District locations.

One of Shakespeare's most frequently performed comedies, As You Like It follows Rosalind after she is banished from court and flees to the Forest of Arden, where she disguises herself as a man. The play explores love, identity, family conflict, and gender roles through some of the Bard's most celebrated wit and romance.

The cast features Stephanie Mattos as Rosalind, Barry Irving as Duke Frederick and Duke Senior, Thomas Russell as Orlando, Ian Voltaire Deanes as Oliver, Ebby Offord as Celia, Chase Wheaton-Werle as Touchstone, Jack Morsovillo as Jaques, Brandon Beach as Silvius, Jennifer Mohr as Audrey, Triniti Cruz as Phebe, Connor O. Locklin in multiple roles, and Riley Samuel Merritt as Amiens and First Lord at court.

The creative team includes Rachel Sypniewski (costume design), Jeremiah Barr (scenic and props design), Jack Morsovillo (music director), Will Wilhelm (text coach), Bryson David Hoff (vocal coach), Courtney Abbott (intimacy director), Thomas Russell (fight director), Becca Holloway (casting director), Hailey Piorek (stage manager), Chloe Steuber (assistant stage manager), and Joshua Pennington (assistant director).

Performance Schedule

As You Like It runs through August 2, 2026, with performances Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 6 p.m. (plus Thursday, July 2, with no performance July 4). The free production tours six Chicago Park District locations: Chicago Women's Park and Gardens, Gross (Theodore) Park, Nichols Park, Kelvyn Park, Winnemac Park, and Touhy Park.

Admission is free, with reservations encouraged but not required. Audiences are invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs and arrive early to enjoy a picnic before the performance. All photos are by Steven Townshend / Distant Era.

Photo Credit: Steven Townshend | Distant Era

AS YOU LIKE IT

AS YOU LIKE IT

AS YOU LIKE IT

AS YOU LIKE IT

AS YOU LIKE IT

AS YOU LIKE IT

AS YOU LIKE IT

AS YOU LIKE IT

AS YOU LIKE IT

AS YOU LIKE IT

AS YOU LIKE IT

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