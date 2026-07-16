Review: 52 LOVERS at Chicago Magic Lounge

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Ondřej Pšenička stuns and amuses in his one-man show 52 Lovers at the Chicago Magic Lounge’s Harry Blackstone Cabaret theater. The experience begins as soon as you walk into the door. The venue itself is an intimate, lively space that welcomes you with homages to the great magicians of our time and tasteful Art Deco decor that really sets the vibe. Before the official show even begins, house magicians are circulating the space to perform magic before your very eyes, so be sure to arrive early. As they come to your cabaret table, it’s the extremely personalized feel of these rounds that add a delightful touch to the start of the evening. The bar and wait staff are all especially pleasant as they navigate the magicians and serve you at your table before the show begins, and even throughout the show exceptionally with minimal disturbance.

When Ondřej Pšenička begins his performance, he is disarming yet unassuming. He opens and closes the show with stories, first in an endearing and then a captivating way that grounds the whole show. He hits all the typical magic show beats — deck of cards, tarot cards, mind reading, money transformation, impossible rope — but with his own clever spins that make it so you can’t take your eyes away in anticipation of what you know will be original fun magic. His ironic over-the-top musical cues and classic gags that remarkably land more often than not make his moments of genuine improv and witty off-the-cuff riffs even more impressive. Pšenička knows how to put on a show, and it is the predictable transitions yet unpredictable banter that tie all the tricks together.

As a true expert in sleight of hand but an even greater master of storytelling, Pšenička is an extremely self-aware magician and entertainer. After any kind of show that uses an audience member, sometimes you’re left wondering, “Were they a plant?” — and that is especially true of magic shows. The way he executes the audience participation is thoughtful, but it is the meta commentary on that very element that shows off Pšenička’s humor. He lifts the veil in a monologue on how magicians use subtle manipulation and indirect influence to eliminate the randomness we believe we have in our free will during magic shows — only to guess a card correctly still. It’s the absolute purest form of mind tricks, and it’s one that just makes you appreciate the whole experience even more.

Magic is an artform that is often marveled at in isolation, but generally lost among the repertoire of art. Ondřej Pšenička reminds us that storytelling is at the core of magic, and it is exactly that human touch that helps this performance shine above the rest. 52 Lovers is a thoroughly entertaining, surprisingly introspective, and profoundly motivational show, complete with a dash of subtle absurdist humor, plenty of magical amazement, and all around simple fun.

52 Lovers will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00 pm through August 26, 2026. Tickets are priced at $44.00 (Main Floor) and $50.00 (Front Row), plus a $4.99 processing fee per ticket, and can be purchased at the link below.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

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