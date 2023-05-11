Replay Lincoln Park Invites Swifties To Shimmer At The Latest Pop-Up, TAY TAY PARTAY

Grab your crown and crew and party all night long at Chicago's favorite pop-up bar transforming into a Taylor haven, complete with themed cocktails, and more.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chica Photo 1 Jacobs, Luff, Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined TOMMY
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Chicago Theatres To Dim Lights; Hold Memorial in Honor of Late Frank Galati Photo 3 Chicago Theatres To Dim Lights; Hold Memorial in Honor of Late Frank Galati
Full Cast & Creative Team Set For MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Blank Theatre Company Photo 4 Full Cast & Creative Team Set For MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Blank Theatre Company

Full Cast & Creative Team Set For MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Blank Theatre Company

Are you ready for it? Get ready to sing and dance through all of Taylor Swift's iconic eras. Chicago's favorite pop-up bar Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., is celebrating Taylor's return to Chicago with a Tay Tay Partay: The Taylor Swift Pop-Up, opening Friday, May 12, and running through Sunday, June 4.

The Tay Tay Partay will turn Replay into a space that fans will know all too well, complete with Instagrammable moments dedicated to T-Swift, along with themed shots and cocktails, a raffle for a chance to win a pair of tickets to her upcoming concert, plus Taylor tunes throughout and so much more.

Fans are invited to stay stay stay for an evening feeling like starlight and don their best Taylor-inspired outfits for fan-focused photo opportunities to make the whole place shimmer. Fun libations will also include Taylor Swift signature craft cocktails and shots, including Lavendar Haze and Cruel Summer.

Replay Lincoln Park will also host specific Taylor-themed events throughout the pop-up, including a Taylor Swift Cocktail Hour to kick off opening night on May 12 with a happy hour from 7-9 PM featuring $5 shots, along with a Taylor Swift Dance Party on May 28 at 8 PM, where fans can enter a $20 raffle for a chance to win two Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets (a $3,000 value!).

There will also be a Taylor-Themed Bingo Night on May 24 and weekly Thursday Taylor Trivia, featuring a T-Swift and Harry Styles Dance Party after, with DJs starting at 9 PM. More Easter eggs are planned for the most dedicated of Swifties.

Replay Lincoln Park features over 60+ free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball, and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay Lincoln Park invites guests for great fun from 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 4 p.m. - 2 a.m., 1 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday. Please note, this pop-up is not sanctioned by Taylor Swift.

For more information or to reserve event tickets, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com, call (773) 665-5660, or follow Replay on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

Frankie Quiñones Comes To The Den Theatre, August 18-19 Photo
Frankie Quiñones Comes To The Den Theatre, August 18-19

The Den Theatre today announced comedian Frankie Quiñones (TBS, Comedy Central, HBO) will take to the stage along with live performances by his characters “Creeper” (CholoFit) and “Juanita Carmelita” (The Funny Drop), featuring three stand-up performances.

Lyric Opera of Chicago to Introduce its First-Ever Artist in Residence Program Photo
Lyric Opera of Chicago to Introduce its First-Ever Artist in Residence Program

Lyric Opera of Chicago is launching a new Artist-in-Residence program.

Review: ANTONIOS SONG/I WAS DREAMING OF A SON at Goodman Theatre Photo
Review: ANTONIO'S SONG/I WAS DREAMING OF A SON at Goodman Theatre

“Stop trying to be what everyone else wants you to be, man. Just be you.” Antonio Edwards Suarez recounts that his childhood best friend, Curtis, said to him growing up. This sentiment becomes in many ways the mantra for ANTONIO’S SONG: It’s a deeply human exploration of identity — and specifically Suarez’s identity — and all the elements that make us who we are. In ANTONIO’S SONG, Suarez and co-playwright Dael Orlandersmith share vignettes from Suarez’s upbringing that reflect the complexities of his identity. This is a touching, if not groundbreaking, solo show. Ultimately, theater reflects our humanity, and ANTONIO’S SONG reinforces that we turn to art to better understand ourselves. Structurally and thematically, this is well-trod territory.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 Season Photo
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 Season

Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, artistic director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) and David McDermott, executive director, have announced the programs for the company's 46th season, Abundance, a celebration of togetherness, resilience and gratitude. Abundance's offerings will include company and world premieres as well as some classic and familiar pieces, all served with HSDC's signature precision and excellence.


More Hot Stories For You

Frankie Quiñones Comes To The Den Theatre, August 18-19Frankie Quiñones Comes To The Den Theatre, August 18-19
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 SeasonHubbard Street Dance Chicago Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 Season
The Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts Presents 'Summer of Kalapriya' SeriesThe Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts Presents 'Summer of Kalapriya' Series
Pandemic Fiber Exhibit RAW HOPE Comes To EvanstonPandemic Fiber Exhibit RAW HOPE Comes To Evanston

Videos

Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary' Video
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary'
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gag Reflex
Annoyance Theatre & Bar (1/21-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowie in Warsaw
Trap Door Theatre (5/18-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marrakesh Express - a CSNY Experience
Memorial Opera House (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Call Me Elizabeth
Venus Cabaret Theater (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon
Lookingglass Theatre Company (5/24-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Airness
Citadel Theatre (4/19-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU