Replay Lincoln Park Invites Swifties To Shimmer At The Latest Pop-Up, TAY TAY PARTAY

Are you ready for it? Get ready to sing and dance through all of Taylor Swift's iconic eras. Chicago's favorite pop-up bar Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., is celebrating Taylor's return to Chicago with a Tay Tay Partay: The Taylor Swift Pop-Up, opening Friday, May 12, and running through Sunday, June 4.

The Tay Tay Partay will turn Replay into a space that fans will know all too well, complete with Instagrammable moments dedicated to T-Swift, along with themed shots and cocktails, a raffle for a chance to win a pair of tickets to her upcoming concert, plus Taylor tunes throughout and so much more.

Fans are invited to stay stay stay for an evening feeling like starlight and don their best Taylor-inspired outfits for fan-focused photo opportunities to make the whole place shimmer. Fun libations will also include Taylor Swift signature craft cocktails and shots, including Lavendar Haze and Cruel Summer.

Replay Lincoln Park will also host specific Taylor-themed events throughout the pop-up, including a Taylor Swift Cocktail Hour to kick off opening night on May 12 with a happy hour from 7-9 PM featuring $5 shots, along with a Taylor Swift Dance Party on May 28 at 8 PM, where fans can enter a $20 raffle for a chance to win two Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets (a $3,000 value!).

There will also be a Taylor-Themed Bingo Night on May 24 and weekly Thursday Taylor Trivia, featuring a T-Swift and Harry Styles Dance Party after, with DJs starting at 9 PM. More Easter eggs are planned for the most dedicated of Swifties.

Replay Lincoln Park features over 60+ free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball, and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay Lincoln Park invites guests for great fun from 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 4 p.m. - 2 a.m., 1 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday. Please note, this pop-up is not sanctioned by Taylor Swift.

For more information or to reserve event tickets, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com, call (773) 665-5660, or follow Replay on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.