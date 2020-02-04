Replay Lincoln Park Hosts One Pop-Up To Rule Them All This February

Get ready to embark on a quest through Middle-earth with Hobbit Frodo Baggins, his loyal companion, Samwise, Gollum and the rest of The Lord of the Rings universe at Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., for the bar's most epic adventure yet: The One Pop-Up to Rule Them All.

This February, fantasy lovers are invited to follow the course of the War of the Ring as Replay Lincoln Park welcomes elves, dwarves, wizards and alike to a one-of-a-kind experience. Do not fret because Gandalf the Grey, the head of the order of Wizards, will stand by each person's side offering wisdom along each journey.

The One Pop-Up to Rule Them All will feature custom artwork and several fun photo opportunities with characters and objects from the popular series, including the Ring Wraith and the Balrog, as individuals travel through the Mines of Moria. Other iconic destinations in the pop-up include Minas Tirith, the heavily fortified capital of the kingdom of Gondor; the peaceful, sheltered town of Rivendell, also known as The Homely House East of the Sea; and Mordor, the realm and base of the arch-villain Sauron. Those looking to become removed from the goings-on should be sure to stop by the last true place of innocence and peace in Middle-earth, The Shire, the beautiful, idyllic and fruitful homeland of the Hobbits. Featured events during the pop-up will include a Hobbit Hoedown, trivia and much more.

In tribute to Middle-earth, Replay Lincoln Park has partnered with Zizi's Cafe to serve a variety of delectable and hobbit friendly treats. Those looking to try potatoes for the first time can indulge in Fried Po-tay-toes. To appease all creatures, Lord of the Wings, Frodo's Dolma, Beef Lembas, Gandolph's Corn Staff and Pippen's Popcorn, will also be offered. Individuals that do not lust for power can also try the most powerful Onion Ring to Rule Them All. To wash these delicacies down, guests may visit Replay Lincoln Park's three distinct bars within the pop-up: The Prancing Pony, Minas Tirith or Mordor, for three extensive specialty cocktail menus, featuring drinks such as The Evenstar, Narya-Ring of Fire, Nenya-Ring of Water and Vilya-Ring of Air. Other delicious concoctions include The One Ring, which is made with Makers Mark, Drambuie, cinnamon syrup and lemon juice, High Tea and a variety of themed-shots.



Replay Lincoln Park's Pop-Up Squad, a group of artists that create the concept, décor and artistic elements of Replay's popular pop-ups, is behind the design for The One Pop-Up To Rule Them All. The team includes Jeremy Steffen, Raquel Hung, Luis Colindres, Tom Molloy, Tristan Young and Adam Michaels.





For more information, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com or call (773) 665-5660.





