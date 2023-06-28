Remy Bumppo Announces Cast And Creative Team For BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY, September 14- October 15

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the cast, creative and production teams for Blues for an Alabama Sky, the opening production in its 2023 - 2024 season, written by Pearl Cleage and directed by Mikael Burke, September 14 - October 15, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

The cast for Blues for an Alabama Sky features Tiffany Renee Johnson* (she/her/hers, Angel)*; Breon Arzell* (he/him/his, Guy); Edgar Sanchez* (he/him/his, Sam); Jazzlyn Luckett Aderele (she/her/hers, Delia); Ajax Dontavius (he/him/his, Leland); Michelle Bester (she/her/hers, Angel U/S); Jelani Julyus (he/him/his, Guy U/S); Jordan Gleaves (he/him/his, Sam U/S) and Monty Kane (he/him/his, Leland U/S).

* denotes member of Actors Equity Association

The creative and production team for Blues for an Alabama Sky includes Mikael Burke (he/him/his, Director); Jasmine B. Gunter (she/her/hers, Associate Director); Martine Kei Green-Rogers (she/her/hers, Dramaturg); Shadana Patterson (she/her/hers, Dialect and Vocal Designer); Lauren Nichols (she/her/hers, Scenic Designer); Gregory Graham (he/him/his, Costume Designer); Becca Jeffords (she/they, Lighting Designer); Peter Clare (they/them, Sound Designer); Sam Paulson (he/him/his, Properties Designer); Jean E. Compton* (she/her/hers, Stage Manager); Anna Vu (she/her/hers, Assistant Stage Manager); Addoris Davis (they/she, Production Manager); Manuel Ortiz (he/him/his, Technical Director) and Nick Chamernik (he/him/his, Head Electrician).

It’s 1930 in Harlem and Jazz singer Angel (Tiffany Renee Johnson) has just gotten fired from The Cotton Club. Supported by her closest friends, Angel hopes for her next big break as costume designer Guy (Breon Arzell) imagines sewing dresses in Paris and Delia (Jazzlyn Luckett Aderele) works to bring family planning centers to the community. But all of their dreams are put in jeopardy when Angel meets Leland (Ajax Dontavius), a recent Alabama transplant. Will Leland be the true love Angel has been waiting for or will he forever alter the dynamic of their precious inner circle? Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage is a play about change, struggle and joy set against the tumultuous backdrop of prohibition, the Jazz Age and the beginning of The Great Depression.

“I’m so jazzed to be back with Remy Bumppo to direct the remarkable Blues for an Alabama Sky this season,” said Director Mikael Burke. “With the current onslaught against reproductive, trans, queer and women’s rights, coinciding with an impending economic recession, we’re living in a world of dwindling hope and increasing hostility more akin to depression era Harlem than most of us would prefer. But Cleage’s found family of dreamers who dare to envision better lives for themselves and their community are a great reminder of how we can hope to survive our present troubles. We have to dream so big, believe so strongly in what is possible, that reality has no choice but to comply. Because if we doubt ourselves and own power for even a moment and put the keys to our happiness in anyone’s hands other than our own, reality won’t hesitate to bring our dreams crashing down.”

Previews are Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept.15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept.16 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept.17 at 2:30 p.m. with press opening Monday, Sept.18 at 7 p.m. Regular performances run Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with additional matinees Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct.7 at 2:30 p.m. Post-Show Talkbacks are held following all Sunday performances. The Audio Description/Touch Tour performance is Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. and the Open Caption performance is Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Discounted two-show subscriptions are currently available at RemyBumppo.org. Single tickets are $10 - $52 and go on sale Wednesday, July 12 at 12 p.m at RemyBumppo.org. Groups of 10 or more may call the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150 to receive group discounts and make reservations.