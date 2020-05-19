Remy Bumppo Announces Cancellation Of Performances For THE AGITATORS

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company announces the cancellation of the last show of their 2019/2020 season, THE AGITATORS by Mat Smart, which had originally been scheduled to begin performances on April 30, 2020.

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director, Nick Sandys has released the following statement:

"As an artistic leader, this is one of those painful decisions you never want to have to make. But as we all know, these are unprecedented, challenging times, and it is definitely the right decision at this time.

Despite amazing pivots and creative thinking by the whole AGITATORS team over the last few weeks regarding how we might bring Mat Smart's terrific, timely play to our audience in this centennial year of Suffrage, we finally have to acknowledge, with huge regret, that there are too many risks to responsibly continue with production, and the health and safety of all our community must be our priority. We have committed to supporting our artists throughout this delayed process and complicated economic reality.

This loss hits us hard, as it does so many other theatres, adding to the lengthy list of losses our arts community has experienced.

We thank our patrons for their support, patience, and belief in us over the last seven weeks as we endeavored to find a way to bring this show to life. You inspire us each and every day. We are truly determined to bring such powerful stories to life when it is safe for us all to return to the theatre."

THE AGITATORS subscription and individual ticket holders are encouraged to donate their tickets as tax-deductible donations back to Remy Bumppo Theatre Company to help support the organization through the imminent financial impact of this cancellation. Remy Bumppo Staff members are currently working remotely but will reach out to ticket holders directly to help patrons donate or receive refunds for their tickets. For more information, please contact the Remy Bumppo Staff at 773.344.9216 or via email at info@remybumppo.org. Temporary Remy Bumppo Covid-19 Phone Hours are Monday through Friday 10:00am - 2:00pm.

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You