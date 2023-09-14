Redtwist Theatre Launches Its Season Of Pride With WOLVES, A Gory, Gay Retelling Of Little Red Riding Hood

Award-winning Redtwist Theatre has announced the first production in its 2023 - 2024 Season of Pride at its home in Edgewater, Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The 19th season begins with a gay reimagining of Little Red Riding Hood, Wolves, by Steve Yockey and directed by Artistic Director Dusty Brown, October 1 - November 5.

The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission. Previews are Thursday, Sept. 28 - Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The opening is Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Single tickets are on sale now for $30 with a three-show subscription available for $100 at RedtwistTheatre.org.

This fall, Redtwist bring's Steve Yockey's intimate, gory, gay reimagining of “Little Red Riding Hood” to its little black box. Embrace fear and paranoia as they follow the slow unraveling of Ben (Joshua Servantes) and Jack (Gardy Gilbert), once lovers, now roommates, as they struggle with isolation in a new city. Jack promises that everything will be alright, but Ben just can't get over the nagging voice in his head that says, “maybe everything isn't going to work out.” When Jack brings back a new lover, Ben begins to unravel.

The Wolves cast includes Joshua Servantes* (he/him/his, Ben); Monique Marshaun* (she/her/hers, Narrator); Gardy Gilbert (he/him/his,Jack) and Michael Dias (he/him/his, Wolf) with understudies Seth Eggenschwiller (he/him/his, Ben U/S) and Riley Lucas (he/him/his, Wolf U/S), Cat Davis* (she/her/hers, Narrator U/S).

The Wolves production team includes Dusty Brown* (they/them/theirs, director); Kezia Waters (he/him/his/they/them/theirs,, assistant director); Raine DeDominici (she/her/her/hers/they/them/theirs, stage manager); Courtney Abbott (she/her/her/hers/they/them/theirs, intimacy & violence director); Philip C. Matthews (he/him/his, music director); Rose Johnson* ((they/them/theirs, scenic designer and artist); Evy Burch ((they/them/theirs, property designer); Madeline Felauer (she/her/hers, costume designer); Piper Kirchhofer (she/her/hers, lighting designer and master electrician) and Angela Joy Baldasare (she/her/her/hers/they/them/theirs, sound designer).

Steve Yockey is a Los Angeles based playwright and spectacle junkie. His published plays are available from Samuel French/Concord Theatricals. Yockey holds an MFA in dramatic writing from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. He served as co-executive producer on 'Supernatural' and is the creator/showrunner of “The Flight Attendant” and “Dead Boy Detectives' both for MAX.

Dusty Brown is the artistic director of Redtwist Theatre. Brown worked as a theatrical administrator and producer for many years in Atlanta, both at LORT and small professional theaters. They are a graduate of Oglethorpe University (BA) and Ohio University (MFA). Directing Credits: Macbeth (Three Crows Theatre), Uffizi, and God Created the Earth and Evan Created Himself (Bottled Lightning). Educational: Pluto, Bug, Evolution of Rattlesnakes, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Finding the Sun, The Choephorii, Bat Boy: The Musical, The Chalky White Substance. Asst. Directing: Cabaret, Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play.

Following Wolves, Redtwist presents a heart wrenching story of advocacy and a modern classic, The Normal Heart, a new play by Jacqueline Goldfinger, Bottle Fly, exploring queer survival in the Everglades and Redtwist's first new play festival in the summer of 2024. Dates to be announced based on the theatre renovations.

As Chicago rebuilds after the pandemic, Redtwist is thrilled to partner with the City of Chicago Department of Planning and Development to build back better. Redtwist has been selected as a finalist for a 3-to-1 matching grant from the City of Chicago, which will provide up to $250,000 in funding to renovate its performance space, lobby and our street frontage.

These renovations will mean a fresh face for Redtwist's corner of Bryn Mawr, drawing in audiences from across the city and bringing new life to a Historic District that has been devastated by COVID-19. On the Western side of the building, the lobby will be reimagined; increasing accessibility and installing a new cafe to provide concessions for all Redtwist shows. Finally, it will mean a revived performance space with added production capabilities, which will allow the Company to continue creating intimate performances in its tiny black box space.

Redtwist is an award-winning theatre company that stages up close and personal contemporary dramas annually in its intimate black box theatre housed proudly within the heart of Edgewater's Bryn Mawr Historic District.

Intimate performances at Redtwist are designed to place the theatre patron in the midst of the stories being told, making them accessible and riveting. Redtwist strives for excellence with every project and proactively endeavors to take risks while offering opportunities for up-and-coming actors, designers and directors to work with established talent. Redtwist provides the very best Chicago storefront theatre experience from excellence on stage, to warm hospitality in a clean, friendly environment.

