Redtwist Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For AGNES OF GOD, June 1 - July 9

This compelling drama is directed by Clare Brennan and features Redtwist ensemble members Jacqueline Grandt and Debra Rodkin.

Redtwist Theatre continues its 2023 season with the announcement of the cast and creative team of its next production, Agnes of God, written by John Pielmeier and directed by Clare Brennan, featuring Redtwist Ensemble Members Jacqueline Grandt and Debra Rodkin, June 1 - July 9, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Previews are Thursday, June 1 - Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Press opening is Sunday, June 4 at 3:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for previews and $25 for all other performances with student, military and senior discounts available at RedtwistTheatre.org or by emailing reserve@redtwist.org.

This provocative drama explores the crossroads of Catholic faith and modern psychiatry. After the discovery of a dead infant in a young nun's bedroom, a court appointed psychiatrist must unravel a web of lies to discover what truly happened. Dr. Livingstone, played by ensemble member Jacqueline Grandt, must navigate young Agnes' delusions while contending with an overprotective Mother Superior, played by ensemble member Debra Rodkin. When Livingstone's questions reveal past trauma, all three women must confront the foundations of their faith and the consequences of their actions.

The cast for Agnes of God includes Ensemble Member Jacqueline Grandt (she/her/hers, Dr. Martha Livingstone); Ensemble Member Debra Rodkin (she/her/hers, Mother Miriam Ruth) and Soleil Pérez (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, Sister Agnes).

The current creative team for Agnes of God includes Clare Brennan (she/her/hers), director); Hannah Blau (she/her/hers, assistant director); Taylor Stageberg (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, stage manager); Jesse Boyle (they/them/theirs, dramaturg); Courtney Abbott (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, intimacy director); Rose Johnson (they/them/theirs, scenic designer); Evy Burch (they/them/theirs/he/her/hers, property designer); Anna Bodell (he/her/hers, costume designer); Sam Anderson (she/her/hers,they/them/theirs, lighting designer and master electrician).

ABOUT John Pielmeier, playwright

John Pielmeier (he/him/his) is an actor and writer who began his career with the internationally acclaimed play and movie Agnes of God. Since then he has had three more plays mounted on Broadway and over 25 film, television movies and miniseries produced. Most recently he has written and acted in the internationally successful limited series The Pillars of the Earth (named the fifth best miniseries of all time) and premiered his stage adaptation of The Exorcist in London's West End prior to its New York opening in 2019. His first novel, "Hook's Tale," has recently been published by Scribner to wonderful reviews and he is currently adapting it as a one-person show for the stage.

He has received the Humanitas Award (plus two nominations), five Writers' Guild Award nominations, a Gemini nomination, an Edgar Award, the Camie Award, a Christopher Award and his projects have won a Gemini Award and been nominated for the Emmy Award (three times) and the Golden Globe Award. He is married to writer Irene O'Garden and makes his home in upstate New York.

ABOUT CLARE BRENNAN, director

Clare Brennan (she/her/hers) is a Chicago-based theater maker and the co-artistic director of Red Theater. Her directing credits include Redtwist's fall production of Vinegar Tom by Caryl Churchill, Anthony Neilson's Stitching (BlackLight Theatre; Dublin, Ireland), Home of Love (Wall to Wall Theatre Festival; Ann Arbor, MI) and Othello (The University of Michigan). Past production credits include Indoor Cats, You Are Happy and Isle of Sugar for Red Theater, Bicycle Thieves for Littlebrain Theatre and RhinoFest and many apartment shows. Elsewhere in Chicago, she has worked with Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Shattered Globe, TimeLine Theatre, Links Hall, The Den, Prop Thtr, The Frontier, RhinoFest, Theatre Evolve and NON:op. Brennan holds a B.A. in drama and english from the University of Michigan.

ABOUT REDTWIST THEATRE

Redtwist is an award-winning theatre company that stages up close and personal contemporary dramas annually in its intimate black box theatre housed proudly within the heart of Edgewater's Bryn Mawr Historic District.

Intimate performances at Redtwist are designed to place the theatre patron in the midst of the stories being told, making them accessible and riveting. Redtwist strives for excellence with every project and proactively endeavors to take risks while offering opportunities for up-and-coming actors, designers and directors to work with established talent. Redtwist provides the very best Chicago storefront theatre experience from excellence on stage, to warm hospitality in a clean, friendly environment.

Recommended For You