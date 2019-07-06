Redtwist Announces New Leadership

About one year ago, Redtwist embarked on a transition to find new leadership in order to continue its mission of producing powerful drama in an intimate storefront setting. The search is now complete and the position of Redtwist Artistic Director was offered to Charlie Marie McGrath. Charlie accepted the offer and she will soon relocate from Washington, D.C., to Chicago. Her tenure will begin on September 1, 2019, as we launch into the new season. On that date, Redtwist founder and current Artistic Director, Michael Colucci, will wrap up his administrative duties, while remaining a member of the company.

Colucci says of the incoming AD: "Charlie's multi-skill set of strong artistic vision and sensibilities, coupled with solid business acumen, is the perfect combination for Redtwist at this critical juncture. In addition, Charlie is entering her prime as a theatre-maker, and she will bring an exciting fresh perspective to Redtwist's signature brand of powerful storefront drama. Her love of timeless modern classics and cutting-edge new work will enhance Redtwist's artistic impact in the coming years as our complex society tackles watershed issues."

Charlie has been working regularly throughout the U.S. as a stage director and theatre administrator. She is an alumnus of Northwestern University, AMDA (NY), and Directors Lab North, and has been awarded two Observerships with the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation, as well as a Directing Fellowship with Shakespeare Theatre Company. She has collaborated with Redtwist company member, Steve Scott, on various projects in recent years (at Redtwist and the Goodman), and she has a strong passion for Chicago theatre.





